Virgo Health boosts leadership team with senior hires

The two new senior staff report to Sarah Gordon, who was promoted to head of health earlier this year.

Amanda Moulson has worked in healthcare comms since 1998. Her career has included stints as general manager at Access Brand Communications, where she worked for almost a decade; and senior roles at Ketchum, Chamberlain Healthcare, and Porter Novelli.

In her new role at Virgo Health, Moulson is responsible for leading two of the agency’s key accounts that will “capitalise on her excellent corporate communications, narrative development and patient engagement expertise”, according to the announcement.

She will also be involved in developing new business as part of her role on the agency’s leadership team.

Moulson said: “What struck me immediately about Virgo was its culture – one where welcoming and supportive teams embrace and rally around new challenges with really clever thinking. That sense of humanity and inventiveness comes through in everything we do – and I’m proud to work for a team that I can see making meaningful change happen.”

Fyfe has joined the agency, which is part of the Interpublic Group, from Ashfield Health, where he was director of editorial operations. He is responsible for building Virgo’s scientific services team, enhancing this offering to clients and integrating it more into the wider agency.

Fyfe said: “The opportunity to join an innovative and people-focused organisation like Virgo Health truly excited me. Virgo Health is passionate about making a positive impact on patients’ lives and I’m looking forward to working with so many like-minded others to deliver on that.”

Commenting on the two hires, Sarah Gordon, the agency’s head of health, said: “It is a pleasure to be working with such exceptional healthcare communicators as both Amanda and Gregor. They both bring so much expertise, we couldn’t be happier that they have decided to come on board.”

She added: “Amanda has led some incredibly meaningful campaigns, such as working to increase HIV/AIDS awareness and testing among African Americans, and encouraging mothers to recognise the early signs of autism, while Gregor brings a wealth of experience to the medical education team, which will no doubt positively impact both our client work and team growth and development.”

