Movers & Shakers: Lewis, APCO Worldwide and more

Lewis has been appointed by Nikon Asia as digital media agency partner for the regional office that oversees the APAC and MEA regions. The agency will take on a strategic role in social and digital content creation, management and optimisation for the brand. Horie Masahiro, managing director of Nikon Singapore, said in a statement: "As photography and videography becomes more integrated within our fast moving, connected world, we were looking for an agency with digital capabilities at their core."

Boutique PR agency Atlas PR has won the PR mandate for WorkForClimate, a climate start-up giving professionals the resources to tackle the climate crisis in their day-to-day work lives. The agency will work on the brand's PR launch and drive brand awareness.

Richard Burn has returned to APCO Worldwide as a senior advisor. Burn will provide counsel on trade, China, EU and a wide range of business issues, complementing and growing APCO's work around the world. Prior to joining APCO, Burn served as UK trade commissioner for China, then Europe for the Department of International Trade, where he supported British exports, promoted market access and helped UK firms to navigate Britain's new place in the world.

WPP AUNZ's head of communications and marketing Toby Hemming has departed the company after just nine months. A month ago, we reported that Nadia Fidler joined the company as PR Manager and Laura Backhouse as internal communications manager.

