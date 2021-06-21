Edelman, Weber, BCW and MSL on Cannes PR Lions shortlist

The PR Lions shortlist has been announced today, as the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity begins in a virtual format. Winners of the PR Lions will be announced tomorrow afternoon.

Campaigns by Edelman have been shortlisted in the PR Lions five times in total, including three for #BuyBackFriday for Ikea, from the agency's London office. That campaign is shortlisted in the Retail, Corporate Purpose & Social Responsibility, and Market Disruption categories.

Edelman New York's 'A New Jingle for a New Era' for Unilever brand Good Humour is shortlisted twice, in Real-time Response and PR Effectiveness.

Weber Shandwick campaigns have been shortlisted twice. 'The Climate Store' pop-up grocery store campaign for Felix, by Prime Weber Shandwick in Stockholm, is named in the Use of Events & Stunts category; and 'The Last Blockbuster' for AirBnb – jointly credited to the client and Weber Shandwick's San Francisco office – is shortlisted under Sponsorship & Brand Partnership.

'Beach Mode' for Trygg-Hansa Insurance by BCW Stockholm is shortlisted twice, in the Consumer Services/Business to Business and Social Behaviour categories.

MSL's Australian business, Herd MSL, is shortlisted three times. It has two nominations for 'Donation Dollar' for The Royal Australian Mint, for which it is jointly credited alongside sister Publicis ad agency Saatchi & Saatchi. That campaign is shortlisted in the Single-market Campaign and Launch/Relaunch categories.

'Scuber: The World's First Ride Share for the Reef', shortlisted in the Sponsorship & Brand Partnership category, is credited to Herd MSL and Publicis Brisbane.

Elsewhere, the Chicago office of Interpublic comms agency Current Global's 'Preserve the Pit' campaign for Kingsford Charcoal is shortlisted in the Brand Voice & Strategic Storytelling category. And LLYC Madrid's 'The Last Older Person to Die in Loneliness' for BBK Foundation is shortlisted in Use of Events & Stunts.

Other shortlists

Meanwhile, campaigns by Edelman have been shortlisted three times in the Social & Influencer Lions. That includes 'A New Jingle For A New Era' for Good Humour, which is included in Innovative Use of Influencers.

Another campaign for Unilever by Edelman's New York office, 'Hair Love' for Dove, is shortlisted in the Sponsorship & Brand Partnership category. And Edelman London's 'FiftyFity' for Ikea is shortlisted in Corporate Purpose & Social Responsibility.

In the Creative Strategy Lions, Weber Shadwick Detroit gets a joint credit for 'Everybody In' for General Motors, which is shortlisted in Products/Services and Brand Strategy.

The Direct Lions includes a nod for LLYC's 'The Last Older Person to Die in Loneliness' for BBK Foundation in the Not-for-profit/Charity/Government category. And in the Media Lions, Edelman London's Wildlife Watch campaign for Samsung is shortlisted in Best Use of Mobile.