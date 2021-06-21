Euronews hires PR agency for UK and Middle East brief

Tales & Heads has been appointed as part of an integrated marketing campaign to accompany the roll out of Euronews' new digital platforms and content. The brief includes expanding its digital feature-led content, which complements its rolling news, broadcast in 12 language editions.

Euronews reaches 145 million people every month in more than 160 countries, including two-thirds of homes across Europe.

Euronews chief revenue officer Carolyn Gibson said: “Euronews is increasing its digital content output, responding to existing audiences’ desire to see more in-depth and specialised content, as well as attracting new audiences in Europe and globally.

With the launch of these new content streams and with this agency appointment, we have put a particular emphasis on strategic communications designed to increase our reach with audiences in the UK, and on strengthening and growing our partnerships in the Middle East.”

Tales & Heads – an independent agency focused on strategic consultancy and creative storytelling – was set up by former Asda’a BCW senior executives Margaret Flanagan and Lisa King in March.

“Partnering with Euronews in both the Middle East and UK gives us the opportunity to leverage our strategic market insight and creative network to build wider awareness of this innovative brand with consumer and commercial audiences,” Flanagan said.

“With its fresh approach to cross-platform quality content, and a wholly integrated approach to marketing and communications, we are excited to help Euronews tell its story through content-led campaigns across both earned and paid media.”