Barclays makes two senior hires under new corporate comms chief

Former Daily Telegraph financial editor James Quinn becomes global head of corporate communications, consumer banking and payments. Quinn, who starts in July, worked at Credit Suiss until the end of 2020, latterly as managing director, head of group corporate communications.

He replaces James Lundie, who has departed after six years at Barclays.

The bank's new head of external comms is Jon Tracey, who previously spent more than 11 years at Standard Chartered, most recently as global head of comms.

Prior to Standard Chartered, Tracey, who joined Barclays this month, was director of press and PR at ING. He also worked in comms roles at RBS and EY.

The appointments follow the promotion earlier this year of head of group media relations Tom Hoskin to head of corporate communications. He took up the role after group head of corporate relations Stephen Doherty left to join Aviva.

In an internal memo to staff, seen by PRWeek, Hoskin said of Quinn's appointment: "In his new role, James will work with Ashok Vaswani [chief executive of consumer banking and payments] and his leadership team, defining communications priorities to drive their growth plans, and with the CB&P team in corporate communications to lead the execution of those plans. I’ve known James for many years and know that his clarity of thought, ability to tell a compelling story and his experience as a collaborative leader will be enormously valuable to all of us."

Hoskin oversees corporate comms, while other areas that previously reported to Doherty – government relations, group brand and events – now report to group head of public policy and corporate responsibility Sasha Wiggins.

Hoskin joined Barclays in 2015 following six years at Tesco and 11 years in the Diplomatic Service, during which he acted as deputy spokesman in the Prime Minister’s Office under Gordon Brown in 2008 and 2009.