NYC nonprofit New Settlement hires Marino

NEW YORK: New Settlement has brought on Marino to focus on elevating the nonprofit’s visibility and ramp up its digital presence with strategic social media.

The firm will reinforce the message of New Settlement’s capabilities as a force for change.

Daniella Alkobi, VP; and Andrew Zimmer, VP of digital and integrated strategy; and Domingo Echague, art director, will lead account work, supported by an additional four staff members from the PR and digital teams.

Alkobi said the agency will share messages with its client’s key target audiences, “highlighting the nonprofit’s work and commitment to breaking systemic barriers and strengthening neighborhoods.”

Established 30 years ago to convert abandoned buildings into affordable housing in the southwest Bronx, New Settlement has expanded to provide community-based services in education, arts, youth development, workforce development and healthcare.

Marino has worked with nonprofits such as Derek Jeter’s Turn 2 Foundation, LISC NYC, Ronald McDonald House New York and Big Brothers Big Sisters of New York City.

New Settlement executive director Rigaud Noel confirmed that the organization did not have a PR agency prior to Marino, but he was impressed by the firm’s track record with nonprofits. Noel has worked with Marino, which represented the city’s largest provider of afterschool programs, New York Edge, where he previously served as the chief partnership officer.

“I was committed to bringing the same integrated, strategic approach to New Settlement as we looked to refresh our brand and overall communication strategy,” he said.

Founded in 1993, Marino is led by CEO Frank Marino and his son, president John Marino. The firm is based in New York City and has an office in Los Angeles. Its client list has also included McDonald’s, Walmart, Home Depot and One World Trade Center, as well as real estate developers and trade associations.