Edelman UK hires creative director and grows Deportivo

Lex Di Benedetto will be responsible for leading creative projects for some of Edelman’s biggest clients and driving forward the UK operation’s new creative content studio.

She joins from Perspective Pictures, where she was head of creative, and has held several senior creative roles in London and New York at agencies, digital and media companies including HighSnobiety, Refinery29 and B-Reel.

Di Benedetto joins creative duos Olivia Jaffrey (copywriter) and Irene Pineda (art director), and Chris Kirk, (senior b2b copywriter) and Andy Wyton (senior b2b art director).

Jaffrey and Pineda join Edelman after having held roles at Grey London and The Brooklyn Brothers. Kirk and Wyton, who bring more than 20 years of experience in the industry, have worked at Saatchi, Publicis, O&M, BST, Geometry and McCann, among other agencies. They will be responsible for driving creative thinking through Edelman’s b2b offer.

Edelman has also recently appointed Emilie Verlander as lead experiential and events producer, who previously worked at Adam & Eve/DBB. Elena Vela Rey recently joined as conceptual designer, having previously worked at Publicis.Sapient and Havas Worldwide.

The new recruits bring Edelman Deportivo’s team to 29 creatives, content strategists, and producers in the UK to work across all teams and practices within the business.

They are led by Edelman EMEA’s co-chief creative officers Mattias Ronge and Stefan Ronge, who said: “We are thrilled to bring in creative talent of this calibre and it’s a reflection of the type of work we are producing for clients. As audiences shy away from traditional marketing we need talent that understands the new landscape and thinks differently.

“We have a diverse creative bench who offer an alternative approach, using earned creative to connect with audiences across multiple platforms, channels and devices. We have ambitious plans to continue to grow the team over the next year to pave the way for more game-changing creative work.”