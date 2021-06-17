ESG expert Alanna Fishman joins FTI Consulting as MD

WASHINGTON: FTI Consulting has named Alanna Fishman as MD in its strategic communications segment.

Fishman (pictured below) will help clients develop environmental, social and governance strategies and communicate with stakeholders. She will report to Rodolfo Araujo, senior MD and head of the corporate governance and activism team.

FTI's ESG advisory service helps organizations identify significant topics relevant to a company, recommends process improvements and advises on stakeholder engagement relative to these issues.

"The business environment has reached a critical inflection point in which companies are expected to incorporate ESG and sustainability considerations into their business strategies," Fishman said.

Fishman has joined FTI from Cornerstone Government Affairs, where she led the firm's ESG practice and client service integration across the firm's communications and government relations practices.

Prior to Cornerstone, Fishman was director of policy and social responsibility at HBW Resources, an energy-focused consulting firm. She also worked at Newmont, the world’s largest gold mining company, as a global business analyst, where she supported corporate environmental compliance due diligence, organizational change management and stakeholder engagement projects.

Fishman started her career as a project manager at IHS Markit, a global data and advisory company.

FTI’s strategic communications revenue grew 3.7% in Q1 to $60.5 million. Excluding the estimated positive impact from foreign currency translation, revenue dipped 0.5% in the quarter, primarily due to a $2.2 million decline in pass-through revenue. The Q1 revenue increase was in comparison to Q1 2020, in which FTI’s strategic communications revenue grew 1.2%.