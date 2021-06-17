Movers & Shakers: Metropolitan Police, Hill+Knowlton Strategies, APCO Worldwide, Shelter, FleishmanHillard and more

Edelman UK has made a number of earned creative hires within its Edelman Deportivo creative practice, including creative director Lex Di Benedetto.

PR consultancy Houston has hired Kay Larsen as a director. She joins from Instinctif Partners, where she was a partner in its capital markets practice. Prior to her career in PR, Larsen was a financial journalist at Nikkei in Tokyo and at Dow Jones/Wall Street Journal in London.

Hill+Knowlton Strategies has hired a senior digital planning lead and restructured its specialists into an Innovation + Creative Hub.

Hallam has added to its paid media team with the appointment of Syed Rahman as a consultant. He will work with clients to provide paid media advice, from strategy building and development to day-to-day ad and account management.

Pagefield has strengthened its senior team with a raft of hires, including talent from Edelman and Newgate.

Milk & Honey PR has broadened its partner base with the promotion of Francesca O’Connor. She leads the consumer and creative offer for the agency.

Leeds agency ilk has made four additions to its team. Brittany Noppe joins the business as PR and social media manager and Abby Simmons has been hired as PR and social media executive. Georgie Smith joins as creative account manager and Ruth Fogden joins as a middleweight designer.

Ruth Shulver is to become interim director of comms at the Metropolitan Police.

FleishmanHillard has hired the Financial Times' European correspondent, Jim Brunsden, as senior vice-president, Financial Services, based in its Brussels-EU office.

Richard Burn, former trade official and China expert, has returned to APCO Worldwide as a senior advisor. He will provide counsel on trade, China, EU and a wide range of business issues, complementing and growing APCO’s work around the world. Prior to joining APCO, Burn served as UK trade commissioner for China, and also for Europe for the Department of International Trade.

Strategic comms consultancy Celicourt has hired Felicity Winkles as a partner. She joins from Yellow Jersey PR, where she was partner, and brings more than 15 years’ experience in the industry advising on corporate reputation, risk mitigation, brand building, and strategic capital market campaigns.

Former Amnesty International marcomms director Osama Bhutta has joined Shelter to lead campaigns, policy and comms.