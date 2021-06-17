The PRWeekly: GBNews | Ronaldo vs Coke | Bob Leaf & Robert Phillips | Ethnic & Gender Pay Gaps

Fresh from receiving a CBE, industry stalwart, Astute managing director and #FuturePRoof founder Sarah Waddington joins The PRWeekly to share her memories of the late PR luminaries Bob Leaf and Robert Phillips.

Waddington discusses how the pair left their mark on the industry and how they helped her in her career.

PRWeek news editor Arvind Hickman and Waddington also discuss their first impressions of GBNews, the brand backlash and how the controversial new channel may appeal to certain brands.

The podcast also looks at a new PRWeek and People Like Us project to encourage greater transparency over ethnic and gender pay gaps, before wading into Cristiano Ronaldo's public snub of Coca-Cola at Euro 2020.