Pitch Update: Expedia, Alstom, Hibana, Soho Housing and more

Expedia has appointed SEC Newgate to a wide-ranging brief for its Travel Partners Group arm in the UK.

UK train manufacturer Alstom has rehired iNHouse Communications to support its public affairs. The agency started work with Alstom in July 2020, supporting both PA and PR work. It will now focus on a wide range of projects, including the company’s green agenda.

Online marketplace Hibana has appointed Alfred to handle its consumer and b2b communications. Hibana is home to more than 75 independent brands. Alfred will work with founders Peter Dakin and Nick O’Quinn across a communications remit that includes brand-building consumer and trade PR, influencer programmes and event support.

Propel Finance, one of Britain’s biggest independent finance houses, has appointed public affairs specialist Cicero/AMO as its retained PR agency.

Raptor PR, which specialises in comms for video games, media and tech brands, has secured four retained clients. They are in-game ad platform Admix, b2b cloud gaming solution Gamestream, video games distributor GameBake and PlayLa.bZ, the motion arts research institute at Ravensbourne University London.

Clementine Com has won briefs to deliver PR and communications campaigns for Provence Rosé wine, Minuty, and Knightsbridge restaurant Sumosan Twiga.

Farrer Kane has been appointed by Soho Housing to develop a multi-audience communications strategy and provide integrated support across media relations, internal and crisis communications and social media. The agency will advise on its communication with a range of stakeholders including residents, commercial tenants, developers and local authorities.

Read next: Pitch Update: Post Office, LinkedIn, NordVPN, Moonpig, Gozney, BT Wholesale, Ourtime and more