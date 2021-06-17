Coca-Cola, Heineken or water: Which product placement would you remove?

Added 4 hours ago

It’s been a tough week for product placements.

Blog
Photo credit: Getty Images
Photo credit: Getty Images

Bottles of Coca-Cola were removed at separate Euro 2020 press conferences this week in favor of water by Portugal and Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo and Italy midfielder Manuel Locatelli; and France and Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba got rid of a bottle of Heineken beer that had been placed in front of him at a presser. 

If you were famous, which product placement would you swiftly diss?

 

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Get our email newsletters