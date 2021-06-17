Coca-Cola, Heineken or water: Which product placement would you remove?

Bottles of Coca-Cola were removed at separate Euro 2020 press conferences this week in favor of water by Portugal and Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo and Italy midfielder Manuel Locatelli; and France and Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba got rid of a bottle of Heineken beer that had been placed in front of him at a presser.
If you were famous, which product placement would you swiftly diss?
You’re a star who has just taken a seat at a press conference. What product has been placed in front of you that you instantly remove?— PRWeekUS (@PRWeekUS) June 17, 2021