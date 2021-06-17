UK pair win Cannes Young PR Lions competition

The pair, who were recently hired by the London-based creative comms agency, took gold ahead of Ireland (silver) and Taiwan (bronze).

At the global final, Rice and Bellwood competed against 24 national winners by creating a global campaign for One Young World in 24 hours.

The brief asked competitors to create a campaign that would promote young voices in conversations about climate change.

Rice and Bellwood’s idea targeted global leaders and politicians with a series of bespoke sustainable luxury watches, each named after a young leader.

Rice and Bellwood claimed the UK Cannes Lions heat as freelancers earlier in the year, beating 60 teams.

Previous gold winners have hailed from Japan (2019), China (2018) and Hungary (2017).

More reaction to follow...