MSL and Onclusive expand PR Attribution partnership

NEW YORK: MSL and Onclusive have expanded their U.S. partnership around the proprietary comprehensive analytics technology PR Attribution to a global scale.

Currently, select MSL U.S. clients are using PR Attribution, but with the new partnership, it will be integrated into solutions for current and new MSL and Publicis Groupe clients globally.

MSL U.S. has been working for the last two years to hone an earned-first tech stack, and Onclusive's global support removed any barriers to regional adoption, according to Bryan Pedersen, chief innovation officer of MSL U.S.

"Adopting new technology is always a challenge, especially if it replaces decades old approaches to measuring PR’s value," Pedersen said. "We felt like we had streamlined implementation and synergized this data with our overall measurement to fully roll this out globally."

Onclusive invented and has further developed PR Attribution over the last decade as a way to connect earned and owned content to business outcomes by marrying data and artificial intelligence.

"For years, the PR industry had relied on metrics that only tell part of the story," said Onclusive CEO Dan Beltramo. "Simple quantity metrics like article count and impressions can sound impressive when the volumes are large, but those metrics don't communicate the real quality of earned media, and they certainly don't convey its impact to a company's bottom line."

PR Attribution helps quantify the total volume of company website visits from earned and owned media, specific website interactions driven by individual pieces of content, projected revenue impact of individual pieces of content and trended statistics by communications campaign, message or topic.

Once fully functional, Pedersen believes PR Attribution will help close the loop on showing the true value of PR.

"We’re able to demonstrate that not only can PR drive awareness, but all the way to consumers taking action," he said. "This opens entirely new ways to plan campaigns against different stages in the consumer journey, and weigh new data points when deciding on the right content, the right topic and the right outlet."

Onclusive most recently partnered with social media analytics company Shareablee to add enhanced earned, owned and social media insights to its offering.

MSL global revenue was flat in 2020 at $365 million, according to PRWeek's Agency Business Report.