The PR Week: 6.17.2021: Heather Kernahan, Hotwire

This week on the podcast, PRWeek editorial director Steve Barrett and executive editor Frank Washkuch are joined by Hotwire North America CEO Heather Kernahan.

Podcast topics:

2:14 - Kernahan talks about her new position at Hotwire PR, working within the Enero Group agency framework, how the industry changed during the pandemic — including anxiety around returning to the office — and more.

12:48 - All about European soccer brand sponsors and press conferences — Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba push Coke and Heineken beer away.

16:49 - The lives and legacies of two recently departed PR legends: Burson-Marsteller's Bob Leaf and former Edelman U.K. CEO Robert Phillips.

19:29 - President Joe Biden met with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Wednesday — what was communicated and why and how Biden’s strategy differs from former president Donald Trump.

23:14 - PwC teams up with Edelman on Trust Institute initiative, a program designed to support the next generation of C-suite leaders in responsible and ethical decision-making for clients and consumers.

25:52 - High-profile people moves at Substack, Ogilvy, Royal Caribbean Group, Real Chemistry, Marriott Vacations Worldwide, Hill+Knowlton Strategies and BCW — and what turnover rates look like in a post-COVID industry.