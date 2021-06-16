Allison+Partners opens up shop in Miami

MIAMI: Allison+Partners is opening an office in Miami with David Baum in charge of the new location.

Baum is reporting to Anne Colaiacovo, president of North America and Matthew Della Croce, partner and global president of worldwide client service. With a focus on corporate communications, blockchain, cryptocurrency and emerging technology, Baum, who is also the firm’s EVP of corporate comms and technology, will head the office and scale its offerings.

Previously working out of the agency’s New York City office for nine years, Baum will continue to help lead global B2B technology and reputation management work for the agency’s clients.

Baum told PRWeek that he moved to Miami when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. He noted that the city is poised to come out of the pandemic as a global financial technology hub.

“Seeing what was happening with my personal network and the larger trend of tech entrepreneurs, investors and financial people [moving to Miami], I started to put pen to paper on what a Miami office would look like,” said Baum.

The agency is looking for a permanent office in the area with plans to open one by the end of the year. Miami staffers will initially work remotely. Over the next two years, Baum wants to hire 20 people to work in the office.

“As we are thinking about global partnerships, Latin America is the market where we want to expand and having a presence in Miami is important as a hub and gateway to that,” said Baum.

Allison+Partners operates in 32 markets. The Miami office is the agency’s 13th in the U.S.

Baum developed Allison+Partners’ Start-Up Lifecycle program, which provides advisory services for business leaders as they scale their organizations. A PRWeek 40 Under 40 honoree in 2020, he is a member of Allison+Partners Global B2B Technology Council and Allison Advisory, the management consulting arm of the company.

Allison+Partners’ global revenue dipped 5.3% to $68.3 million last year and dropped 6.1% in the U.S. to $55.1 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2021.