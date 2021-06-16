Evian capitalizes on Cristiano Ronaldo’s Coca-Cola snub

The soccer star made it clear he is not a fan of the soft drink at a Monday press conference.

Soda-less Cristiano Ronaldo talks with the media at Euro 2020. (Photo credit: Getty Images).
At least one water brand was paying attention when Cristiano Ronaldo removed two Coca-Cola bottles that had been placed in front of him at a press conference and instead held up a bottle of water shouting "agua" in Portuguese.

"Couldn't have said it better ourselves!" Evian tweeted, along with a clip of the incident that occurred at a Monday Euro 2020 press event.

The famously health-conscious Portugal and Juventus star’s avoidance of the soda coincided with a $4 billion drop in the market value of Coca-Cola, according to ESPN.

The World Health Organization also backed Ronaldo in a tweet on Thursday, using his move as a way to educate Twitter followers about how to stay healthy and fit.

Ronaldo’s action may have inspired other players to express their opinion about brand placements at pressers. On Tuesday, France and Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba removed a bottle of Heineken beer that had been placed in front of him. For Pogba, a Muslim, alcohol is forbidden. 

