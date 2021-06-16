'PR has a responsibility to unify' - Creativity Q&A

How did you get where you are now?

I started my agency journey with £17.22 in the bank account, I had never worked in a PR or a marketing agency; I actually read a book about PR, watched too many episodes of Sex and The City, The Hills, The Devils Wears Prada and anything with Kelly Cutrone in it. I studied pop culture obsessively, the journey of hip hop, iconic figures in history from across the globe, and listened to every CMO and brand podcast I could find. It really has been ‘learn as you go’ and saying ‘f*ck it, what’s the worst that can happen?’.

Our network has been key to our growth, and I can’t describe the level of brilliance we have around us from across the globe. We work with so many different types of people, who’ve had so many different life experiences to deliver our campaigns. From tastemakers to content creators, and celebrities to voices of influence - they are all the real hype makers.

What's been your creative career highlight?

Our most recent campaign for Bugaboo, because it has so many layers to it. The campaign is focused on recruiting the worlds youngest CMO, that’s chief mischief officer. We created content that included the Bugaboo CEO and influential five-year-old ambassadors, which required a lot more planning to allow for directing film content over Zoom, post production for edits from Australia and filming with children. The rollout included, UK, Nordics and Australia.

... and lowlight?

We’re heavily influenced by the US, and we really go deep to find the stories that we believe should be told in campaigns and there’s sometimes a disconnect with clients and that level of depth. But over the years we’ve got a lot better about how we package this, taking them on the journey of the why.

What's your favourite campaign of the past three months (not one that you or your organisation were involved in) and why?

'You Love Me’ for Beats By Dre by Translation. Their work is so deep in culture, and they have such an understanding of how to make culturally driven campaigns pop. Their content is always exceptional, and the story within littered with cultural nuance, experience and education, whilst still ultimately inviting everyone to the table to observe and enjoy.

How do you solve creative writer's block?

I probably say this far too often, but it’s mainly of ‘f*ck it’ moments. So far, some have included jumping on a plane to Ibiza to celebrate life with the team just because, and throwing a roller disco with some of the greatest acts from the garage era.

It’s also going straight to the sources that drive my hype. That’s looking at agencies like Translation, Team Epiphany and 72 and Sunny. The excellence in their work energises me.

How should PR grow its creative prowess?

It’s about the stories that we tell and the channels that it’s communicated on. As the media and culture wars continue, PR has a responsibility to unify. The message and narratives that we drive shape peoples lives and beliefs, and at a time of separation and post pandemic, unity is key.

