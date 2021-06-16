Hill+Knowlton appoints digital planning lead and creates Innovation + Creative Hub

Bryn Tweedale has joined Hill+Knowlton Strategies in the new role of head of digital planning and optimisation.

He previously spent seven years at Havas Media, where he worked across the group on paid search, SEO, performance display, CRO, affiliate marketing and dynamic creative optimisation.

Tweedale provides paid media expertise to the consultancy and its central Innovation + Creative (I+C) Hub team.

PRWeek understands the I+C Hub has been created to bring creative, content, media, data and digital specialists together with behavioural scientists into one cohesive team. There are 10 H+K I+C Hubs across the world.

Eleanor Sullivan, who was managing director of creative strategy, has been promoted to lead London’s I+C Hub.

Alex Silcox, the managing director of creative services, has been promoted to chief client officer to “ensure creativity is at the heart of all client programmes”.

They will be joined by Tweedale; chief innovation officer Claire Holden; head of content and publishing Helen Wood; heads of data and analytics Alison Spray and Michael Maybury; behavioural science strategist Adam Fliton; commissioning editor Steve Bradly; H+K’s Design + Production Studio managing director Ross Hopcraft; and creative directors Matt Cridland and Ruby Quince.

(Top row, L-R) Sullivan, Silcox, Holden, Hopcraft; (bottom row, L-R) Cridland, Spray, Tweedale, Quince

H+K said the team will work across all clients, “turning insights and strategy into smart creative ideas”, and partner H+K’s Design + Production Studio, which will execute ideas in creative campaigns.

“At H+K we put ‘applied creativity’ at the heart of everything we do, encouraging the development of brilliant ideas from every person and every team,” H+K Strategies London chief executive Simon Whitehead said.

“I am so excited to bring these teams further into the centre of H+K and to strengthen them by making these appointments, which reinforce our commitment to delivering clever and creative campaigns for all of our clients.”