Pitch Update: Post Office, LinkedIn, NordVPN, Moonpig, Gozney, BT Wholesale, Ourtime and more

Gozney – a fast-growing business that produces professional-grade wood-fired home ovens – has appointed W Communications to deliver a creative communications strategy that drives growth in the UK market. W’s brief includes creative campaign activations, an ad hoc press office and influencer engagement to fuel brand fame and awareness.

The Post Office has appointed Boldspace to launch a major campaign calling on the Government and industry to ‘Save Our Cash’.

72Point has won a competitive pitch to secure private network service provider NordVPN as its latest client. The agency’s remit is to deliver large-scale media activations and stories that land coverage and raise awareness of the brand within the Nord Security group. The account will be managed by agency founder Jay Williams.

Kaizen has been appointed by Moonpig to help drive SEO and online presence through digital PR and influencer marketing. Moonpig will work with Kaizen to develop a digital PR strategy to increase the brand's online presence and SEO visibility after its recent refresh.

Publicasity has been appointed to represent Ourtime, a dating site for “young-at-heart singles over 50 in the UK”. The agency will promote Ourtime to consumer media through an “impactful communications campaign”, spanning traditional media outreach and influencer relations.

Mischief has been hired to handle consumer PR for the business-focused networking platform, LinkedIn.

AKA Communications has been appointed to handle F&B PR and communications for BIBO Restaurant at the new Mondrian Shoreditch Hotel, which opens in July. The account team will be led by AKA founding directors Antony Rettie and Katrina Kutchinsky.

Integrated brand strategy and public relations agency KWT Global has expanded its relationship with private aviation company NetJets into the European market. KWT Global London will lead NetJets’ European communications efforts, including brand positioning and media relations.

Rostrum has been hired by life insurance broker Reassured to raise the Hampshire-headquartered company’s profile with its corporate partners and prospects. The retainer brief combines PR and social media.

Midland PR and digital agency Cartwright Communications has been appointed by two local food and drink companies. Agri-tech solutions business B-hive Innovations and consultancy company The Good Food Group have both selected Cartwright to support their growth plans, reputation and standing in the industry.

Montfort Communications has been hired as strategic communications adviser to the Cibus Fund. The Montfort team – led by founding partner Gay Collins and including Olly Scott, Louis Supple and Lauren O’Keeffe – will provide strategic advice around brand-building and media campaigns to help build the Cibus Fund’s reputation within the sustainable investments space and raise the profile of their investment philosophies.

Aspectus has added six clients in tech b2b. They are: payments bank Banking Circle; payments firm Emburse; AI-based healthtech firm Infermedica; telecoms service provider BT Wholesale; security software Clavister; and VC fund EQT Ventures.