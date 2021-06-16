Exclusive: Former BT comms lead and Fanclub launch corporate consultancy

The new business is a joint venture between Fanclub PR and former BT group head of external comms Dan Thomas.

The consultancy’s founding team include Thomas and Fanclub PR founder Adrian Ma, director Paul Lucas and Britvic head of brand Davnet Doran, who will serve as a consulting partner providing strategic oversight to the business.

The business will also work with associate consultant Emma Young – a former strategic communications lead for BT Group’s Better Future – and a collective of specialist independent corporate comms experts.

Humankind will offer corporate comms and reputation management consultancy to digital scale-ups and established technology firms.

Services will include integrated corporate comms campaigns, ESG and purpose communications, storytelling and narrative development, as well as thought-leadership and coaching for technology entrepreneurs.

The consultancy has been launched at a time tech firms are under increasing demand due to the pandemic and scrutiny due to the 'techlash'. It wants to “rebuild trust in ecommerce, digital-first and technology businesses, helping them address reputational challenges and better engage with the societies in which they operate in a more empathetic, compassionate and human way”.

The joint venture will complement Fanclub’s consumer and b2b PR offerings, with the two companies sharing offices in Shoreditch – East London’s Tech City. They will provide clients with a fully integrated external, internal and digital comms offering spanning corporate, consumer and b2b.

“Ecommerce and tech brands have seen a resurgence in popularity and support during the pandemic, but a ‘techlash’ still remains,” Thomas said.

“Customers, employees and investors are rightfully demanding much more from companies in terms of environmental, social and corporate governance practices. Whether it’s the introduction of a new global tax on Big Tech, protests around employment rights or energy consumption concerns, it’s abundantly clear people expect much more from technology companies now they play a defining role in society.

“We want to help firms tackle these reputational challenges and see them grow with purpose and sustainable practices at their heart.”