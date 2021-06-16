Pagefield adds clients and senior hires from Edelman, Newgate and more

New hires include former Future News editor and Newgate account director Ian Silvera, who has joined as a senior consultant, and Eve Frayling, who has joined as a consultant from Rostrum PR.

Department for Transport senior press officer Simon Renwick has joined as a consultant; and Edelman public affairs senior account executive Andrew McQuillan has joined as a senior executive.

Pagefield has also promoted nine members of its existing team. This includes elevating David Leslie and Josh Lambkin to partners and members of its senior leadership team.

Jack Crone has been promoted to associate partner, Alice Hawken to senior consultant, and Jessica Alexander and Olivia Crawford to consultants.

Cameron MacIndoe and Alice Whittingdale have been promoted to senior executives, and Amelia Stiles to executive.

The consultancy has also boosted its roster of senior advisers, adding former British Airways director of external communications and sustainability Louise Evans; the airline’s former head of brand PR, Amanda Allan; former Discovery vice-president of communications Sarah Spalding; and former FTI Consulting managing director Simon Elliott.

The growth in headcount comes on the back of the addition of new clients to its portfolio, which grew 30 per cent in 2020. Recent wins include Collective Benefits, FIXR, Inspired Education, Illuminated River, The Institute for Global Prosperity, insurance tech company Zego, escooter company Tier Mobility and virtual and augmented reality start-up Mesmerise.

Pagefield chief executive Oliver Foster said the consultancy has introduced a fully flexible home and office working model as the business moves into a new office in Dufour’s Place, Soho.

“We’ve fully embraced a new hybrid working model and we’re looking forward to welcoming clients and the extended Pagefield family as they hot-desk with us, as well as to celebrating 10 extraordinary years at our legendary Negroni party coming up in September,” he said.

“As we all emerge from enforced hibernation and look forward to the roaring 20s, we’re delighted to recognise the incredible work of the team with a series of well-deserved promotions. This, alongside starting to work with multiple exciting new clients and new faces joining the Pagefield team, gives us such a positive footing to continue to grow the business in 2021.”