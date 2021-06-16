PRCA expands into Thailand and Vietnam

The Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) announced its expansion plans in Southeast Asia by launching two sub-groups in Thailand and Vietnam respectively. This will provide local professionals in the two markets with access to local, regional, and global events, training, and professional development opportunities.

A team of founding members has been established in each market. In Vietnam, members include EloQ Communications, Vero, and The Vietnam Public Relation Network (VNPR). In Thailand, these include ABM Connect, Hill+Knowlton Strategies, Midas PR, Moonshot Digital, MSL, and Vero.

"The launch of PRCA Vietnam and PRCA Thailand is an exciting chapter in our growth across the region," said Tara Munis, general manager of PRCA Southeast Asia. "PRCA's mission is to deliver world-class support and representation to PR professionals across the world. Among our priorities is to ensure the business community understands how vital PR is to succeed in today's marketplace. Today's news brings us one step closer towards that goal."

