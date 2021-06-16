Even the most powerful tools cannot make a difference without a willingness to adopt them. Such was the case just a few years back among many PR pros when it came to artificial intelligence (AI).
This eBook comes out right as the industry conversation around AI is intensifying. It also underscores that the PR industry is both more willing and able to engage in it, as is evidenced by the input of the 235 PR pros who took the Intrado Digital Media/PRWeek survey that serves as the foundation for this report.
While there is still enormous room for growth with adoption of the technology, the findings from this survey underscore a vastly more confident and enthusiastic tone to those dialogues.
When you download this eBook featuring exclusive data and insights, you’ll learn:
Why PR teams are willingly adopting AI technology
How AI and tech tools are impacting day-to-day PR activities
Where PR can improve when it comes to AI adoption
