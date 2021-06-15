Marriott Vacations Worldwide hires Erica Ettori as global comms VP

ORLANDO, FL: Marriott Vacations Worldwide has hired Erica Ettori as VP of global communications.

Ettori started in the role this month, reporting to EVP and chief brand and digital officer Lori Gustafson, who joined the company in late 2020.

Ettori will lead holistic and integrated communications strategy and a team focused on maximizing brand and business reputation and impact, Ettori wrote in a LinkedIn post. Functional focus areas include: corporate communications and brand reputation, issues and crisis management, PR and media and influencer relations, employee and executive communications and ESG and social responsibility communications.

“This is a newly created position to head up the company’s newly created global communications center of excellence,” said Ettori. “As we stand up the organization, we are determining the right structure and size of the team as well as the role for agencies.”

Ettori has joined Marriott from Walt Disney World, where she worked since October 2016 as director of communications. She has also served as director of communications and external relations at Red Lobster.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide is a global vacation company that offers vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services.

The company has nearly 120 resorts and more than 700,000 owners and members in a portfolio that includes seven vacation ownership brands. It also includes exchange networks and membership programs comprising nearly 3,200 resorts in more than 90 nations and over 1.7 million members, as well as management of more than 160 other resorts and lodging properties.

In Q1, Marriott Vacations Worldwide made $226 million in contract sales, a "27% sequential increase."