Zenmark founding partners Greg Balla, Rob McDaniel join Addison Whitney

SAN FRANCISCO: Zenmark founding partners Greg Balla and Rob McDaniel have joined Syneos Health branding agency Addison Whitney.

Balla will become VP of client experience, a role that was designed to play on his strengths in storytelling and pushing creative boundaries. He will report to Joe Daley, president of Addison Whitney.

McDaniel is joining the growing verbal design team in the new role of verbal strategist, where he will continue the buildout of the creative and copywriting services for web and video narrative, other content vehicles and thought leadership. He will report to associate creative director Jenna Wise.

As a result of the hires, the Zenmark brand will dissolve.

Bringing Balla and McDaniel on board was a step toward cementing Addison Whitney's naming capabilities and strengthening the firm's brand design capabilities.

"Greg and Rob built an agency on the understanding that a brand name must trigger the soul of a brand, and that brand name isn't just one of the earliest commercial deliverables, it's an opportunity to dream and capture a story," said Daley, in a statement. "Their work is some of the most creative and strategic in our industry."

Both executives joined Addison Whitney in May and will continue to work from the San Francisco Bay area, contributing to the agency's presence on the West Coast.

Zenmark was founded in San Francisco in 1999 and authored pharmaceutical product names such as Taltz, Repatha and Trelegy.