Royal Caribbean Group hires Rosanna Fiske as global comms head

MIAMI: Royal Caribbean Group has hired Rosanna Fiske as global chief communications officer.

Fiske is reporting to Donna Hrinak, SVP of corporate affairs. The last person to lead communications at Royal Caribbean Group was Robert Zeiger, who reportedly left the company in January. Zeiger declined to comment on his next move.

Fiske will lead Royal Caribbean Group's global comms strategy and will be responsible for developing and executing all communications with internal and external stakeholders, according to a statement from the company.

Fiske was not immediately available for comment.

Most recently, Fiske was SVP and corporate communications leader at Wells Fargo, where she was responsible for a comms team overseeing the Southeast U.S. and Mountain regions. She worked there for nearly eight years.

Fiske previously was chair and CEO of the Public Relations Society of America, based in New York. She was the first Latina to serve as chair of the PRSA.

Between 2012 and 2013, she worked at Republica as EVP and chief strategy officer.

Earlier in her career, Fiske served as director of the master's program in global strategic communications at Florida International University and as a professor in the advertising and PR department. She has also worked as partner and senior counsel at Communique Group/Rise Strategies, as well as VP at Ketchum.

Fiske has worked with clients including Charles Schwab, Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals and American Airlines.

In 2019, Fiske was honored with ColorComm's Circle Award, as one of the top diverse women leaders in communications and was named the industry's Diversity Champion by PRWeek in 2014.

Last month, Royal Caribbean was the first cruise line to win approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for test sailings in U.S. waters. Last week, the company said it did not plan to change its policies despite two positive COVID-19 cases aboard the Celebrity Millennium ship.

In the pandemic-impacted Q1, Royal Caribbean’s passenger ticket revenues plunged 98.5% year-over-year to $20.8 million, while onboard and other revenues declined to $21.2 million from $655.9 million reported in the prior-year quarter.