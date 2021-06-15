Expedia hires PR agency for Travel Partners Group arm

The remit covers strategic counsel, media relations, thought leadership and support on events and issues management.

TPG is the division that acquires and manages all Expedia Group’s travel supply, including hotels, vacation rentals, airlines, car rental and cruise operators.

The appointment follows a competitive pitch. There has been no agency on the account for the past 12 months.

Hayley Lowe, senior director, communications, at Expedia Group, said: “We believe travel is a force for good and we want to share our mission at this crucial time for the travel sector in the UK. There is a ton of pent-up demand ready to be unlocked by the industry as restrictions cautiously ease.

"SEC Newgate’s depth of travel and tech experience, understanding of the issues facing the industry at the moment and how we should position ourselves in the market, shone through in the pitch process.”

Ian Morris, director, communications, at SEC Newgate UK, said: “Expedia Group is going to play an important part in the recovery of the travel industry, using the power of its global platform and technological tools to help travel businesses find, attract and delight customers and recover ahead of the market. We’re thrilled to be working with such a great global brand at such an important time for the sector.”

SEC Newgate UK formed earlier this year from the merger of sister agencies SEC Newgate and public affairs-focused Newington.



