Cicero/AMO wins financial services client

Cicero/AMO has been tasked with helping Propel Finance to boost its profile among the media and the SME community.

Brian Norris, the agency’s director of corporate comms, said: “SMEs are the lifeblood of the UK economy. Propel has done an exceptional job of helping to ensure small businesses have been able to access vital financing, to ride out the storm and embrace new opportunities during an incredibly difficult year.”

He added: “Cicero/AMO has extensive experience of actively helping innovative firms raise their profile and their standing, and I am delighted we are now working with Propel.”

The appointment comes after the agency won work with Swedish defence and security technology company Saab AB.

Cicero/AMO is placed second in the 2021 PRWeek UK Top 150: Public Affairs comms rankings and had revenue of £6.2m in 2020.

Hires

This week the agency also announced that its PR team has been strengthened with the addition of two former journalists.

Tom Teodorczuk, who has worked for several media outlets in London and New York, has joined as a senior account manager, and Chanice Smith has come on board as an account manager after a stint as a reporter for The Insurer.

Norris commented: “I am thrilled to welcome Tom and Chanice to the Cicero/AMO team, where they will prove an invaluable support to our growing client base. Having both worked as journalists they understand how the media works and how our clients can help tell their stories, as we all look to a brighter year ahead.”





