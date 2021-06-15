FleishmanHillard hires FT Brussels correspondent for senior role

Added 1 hour ago by Arvind Hickman

FleishmanHillard has hired the Financial Times' European correspondent, Jim Brunsden, as senior vice-president, Financial Services, based in its Brussels-EU office.

Jim Brunsden (above) has worked as a journalist reporting on EU policy and politics for more than 15 years. 

He joins FleishmanHillard from the Financial Times and previously worked at Bloomberg News, covering important news events of recent years such as the 2008 global financial crisis, the Eurozone debt crisis and Brexit.  

“Jim Brunsden will bring a unique perspective to our clients, to our Brussels office and to the whole network around the globe, and it will be precious,” FleishmanHillard president and chief executive John Saunders said.

Brunsden added: “It is a real honour to join this great team. I have come across FleishmanHillard’s professionals often during my career as a journalist, and I know this is the best place to open this new exciting chapter in my career. 

“It is a new perspective on policymaking that I am keen to explore, moving from my previous position of reporter, commenting on and analysing EU policymaking, to that of consultant. I am looking forward to new challenges and supporting our clients.”  



