Post Office hires PR agency for integrated campaign brief

Boldspace is providing strategy, creative, public relations, public affairs, production and design services as part of the integrated brief. It won the business following a competitive pitch against "larger, established agencies".

The win is a major coup for Boldspace and caps off a strong first 18 months of operation, with the agency employing 14 staff and on target to exceed £1m in revenue in its second year.

The campaign seeks to protect access to cash for consumers and small businesses across the Post Office network of more than 1,500 branches.

About eight million adults say they would struggle to survive without cash and 55 per cent of cash-accepting small businesses deposit cash at least weekly – but access to cash is rapidly declining, with widespread bank closures across the country.

The campaign explores wide-ranging issues caused by declining access to cash alongside the solution Post Offices provide. It champions the real stories of those relying on cash day-to-day and makes a case for the Government to legislate to ensure banks continue to provide access to cash for free at the point of service.

The campaign launched this week with six films in which real people tell their own stories about what cash means to their everyday lives, and an online campaign hub.

The Boldspace team is being led by co-founder and managing director Mike Robb, reporting to Post Office government affairs and policy director Patrick Bourke.

Bourke said: “Cash provides safety, security and even survival for millions of consumers and small businesses across the UK. This is why legislation is now needed to place an obligation on the banks, whose own customers’ interests we are concerned with, to ensure continued access to cash free at the point of service. We are excited about the campaign Boldspace has created to tell this story.”

Robb added: “The scale and impact of the issue makes this campaign of fundamental importance. Millions of consumers and businesses rely on cash – enabling them to budget, save and survive – but with bank branches closing at a rate of more than 50 every month, access to cash is rapidly declining. We are delighted to be working on a campaign that could deliver so much benefit to so many people, while telling the positive story about the role of cash and the Post Office in our communities.”



