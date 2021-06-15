LinkedIn hires PR agency and replies to Southgate letter

Mischief's first work for LinkedIn was helping it publish a response to Gareth Southgate’s emotional address to the nation, calling out the England Manager’s open letter as an example of inspiring and inclusive leadership.

The letter from LinkedIn was recently published both on the platform and as a full-page advertisement in Saturday’s edition of The Times.

Southgate's letter, published last week ahead of the start of the UEFA European Football Championship, highlights the importance of players using their platform to speak out on issues such as equality and racial injustice.

In its reply, LinkedIn praised the England Manager for "representing his community with pride", stating: "We’re not football experts, but we know what great leaders look like."

LinkedIn EMEA and LATAM director of brand marketing Darain Faraz said: “Gareth’s letter has really resonated with the LinkedIn community, and has come at a time when compassionate, inclusive leadership has never been so needed. We can all learn from great leaders and it’s been inspiring to see how this has driven such a positive conversation on the platform.”