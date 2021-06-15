PR Awards Asia 2021: Winners announced

On this 20th anniversary edition of the PR Awards Asia, we announce the first batch of campaign winners. Grand Prix, consultancy and market winners will be announced tomorrow. The full shortlist can be viewed here.
Ogilvy, which picked up awards for work across the region, was certainly a big winner with a Gold for ‘Project Uni-Form’ in Taiwan, another Gold for an anti-fraud campaign from Ogilvy China, and a Bronze for its #EmbracingNewNorms campaign for AIA Singapore. BCW too had a great year as it recorded seven wins in total including three Golds.
ERA Myanmar was undoubtedly the best performing indie as it took home a whopping six awards in total including two Golds. Australia’s Icon Agency also impressed with four awards including two Golds.
Weber Shandwick China’s ‘Champion Restart’ campaign for Nike also proved popular with the judges as it scooped two Golds. Edelman, meanwhile, dominated the Public Sector category winning both Gold and Silver for two separate campaigns. The former was designed to earn domestic tourism dollars for Singapore Tourism Board, and the latter a moving campaign for the Singapore Prison Service.
Dentsu too showed a strong presence in the winners list by way if its Wagyu Newspaper and much-talked-about Tuna Scope campaigns. Well done as well to MSL that gained five awards, and Golin and The Hoffman Agency which took home three each.
Please find below the list of winners so far, which you can also access here.
ARTS, ENTERTAINMENT & MEDIA
Gold:
WAGYU NEWSPAPER
NATIONAL FEDERATION OF AGRICULTURAL COOPERATIVE ASSOCIATIONS（ZEN-NOH）
DENTSU, INC
Japan
C01.368807
Silver:
MTV Lockdown Companion... Acing The New Normal
Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd
N/A
India
C01.369031
Bronze:
Celebrating the life of Human Computer: Shakuntala Devi
Amazon Prime Video
N/A
India
C01.369810
AUTOMOTIVE & TRANSPORT
Gold:
Save Our Seafarers
Uniteam Marine
ERA Myanmar
Myanmar
C02.367042
Silver:
Mission Navarra
Nissan Motor Limited
Edelman
Hong Kong SAR
C02.370267
Bronze:
Porsche Asia Pacific Forza Cup
Porsche Asia Pacific
Golin
Singapore
C02.370399
BRAND DEVELOPMENT (PRODUCT)
Gold:
XIAOMI – MI FOR INDIA
Xiaomi
Ruder Finn India
India
C03.369765
Silver:
GME: Where The Bloody Hell Am I?
GME
We Are Different
Australia
C03.370108
Bronze:
NESCAFÉ Ready-to Drink Aluminum Can
Nestlé (Thai) Ltd
ABM Connect co.,ltd.
Thailand
C03.369625
Bronze:
The Chicken Dance
Kentucky Fried Chicken
ERA Myanmar
Myanmar
C03.367646
BRAND DEVELOPMENT (SERVICE)
Gold:
FlyBetter FlySafe with Emirates
Emirates
Redhill
Japan
C04.369245
BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS
Gold:
MongGa, the largest online night market in Taiwan
iCHEF
The Hoffman Agency
Taiwan
C05.370262
Silver:
Snapdragon Tech Summit 2020 in China
Qualcomm
BCW
China
C05.370118
Bronze:
Steady Power
Ta Ya Electric Wire & Cable Co., LTD.
Ogilvy Taiwan
Taiwan
C05.369701
CAUSE-RELATED - DIVERSITY & INCLUSION
Gold:
PROJECT UNI-FORM
VOGUE x ANGUS CHIANG
Ogilvy Taiwan
Taiwan
C06.368994
Silver:
Britannia Marie Gold: My Startup-2.0: Home-makers Turn Job-Creators
Britannia
Genesis BCW
India
C06.369332
Bronze:
Dove #StopTheBeautyTest
Hindustan Unilever, Dove
MSL
India
C06.370058
CAUSE-RELATED - PUBLIC AWARENESS
Gold:
Truly Incredible Care
Carers Victoria
Icon Agency
Australia
C07.368871
Silver:
Beyond the Medicine – Empowering patients in Japan
Janssen
N/A
Japan
C07.370345
Bronze:
Donation Dollar
The Royal Australian Mint
Herd MSL, Saatchi & Saatchi Melbourne
Australia
C07.369933
CONSUMER LAUNCH
Gold:
IKEA China FY21 Kick-off “MY HOME VALUES”
Ingka Procurement Wholesale (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.
YGGBi Communications Consultancy
China
C08.367943
Silver:
FWD Insurance: vCAN live a good life
FWD Life Insurance Company (Bermuda) Limited
Sinclair
Hong Kong SAR
C08.370595
Bronze:
From mother’s bags to family bags
Daio Paper Corporation
Dentsu Public Relations Inc. and Dentsu Inc.
Japan
C08.370469
CORPORATE BRANDING
Gold:
Getting The World Travelling Safely Again
Collinson
Golin
Hong Kong SAR
C09.370221
Silver:
WAGYU NEWSPAPER
NATIONAL FEDERATION OF AGRICULTURAL COOPERATIVE ASSOCIATIONS（ZEN-NOH）
DENTSU, INC
Japan
C09.368814
Bronze:
From the World's Factory to the World’s Engine
Lenovo
Burson Cohn & Wolfe
China
C09.370620
CORPORATE PUBLICATIONS
Gold:
Logistics of Things
DHL
N/A
Singapore
C10.369183
Silver:
SK hynix in China
SK hynix
Hill+Knowlton Strategies Shanghai
China
C10.368972
Bronze:
Reinventing the value of diagnostics
Roche Diagnostics
N/A
Singapore
C10.370421
CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
Gold:
Donate Your Time for Underprivileged Students
LinkedIn
BCW
China
C11.369140
Silver:
Coca-Cola Going Beyond Supporting to Empowering Dignity Kitchen
Coca-Cola China Limited
Ernest & Donald Marketing Communications Ltd
Hong Kong SAR
C11.370065
Bronze:
Swire Properties White Christmas Express
Swire Properties
N/A
Hong Kong SAR
C11.368123
E-COMMERCE
Gold:
Goose Island Starter Pack From Social to E-Commerce
AB-InBev Goose Island
DeVries Global
China
C12.369790
ENVIRONMENTAL
Silver:
GoGreener: Building an eco-conscious culture in Indonesia
Gojek
N/A
Indonesia
C13.370718
Bronze:
"Go Paperless": A Click to Inspire Hope
Manulife Hong Kong
FleishmanHillard Hong Kong
Hong Kong SAR
C13.370393
EXPERIENTIAL PR
Gold:
ASB Borrow Eden Park
ASB
Anthem
New Zealand
C14.367851
Silver:
CDIFS x Audi– alliance marketing for market expansion
Chengdu International Finance Square
N/A
China
C14.368899
Bronze:
Eau de Holiday
Hotels.com
Weber Shandwick Singapore
South Korea
C14.369648
FINANCIAL COMMUNICATIONS
Gold:
OR IPO–Together for the Greater Growth
PTT Oil and Retail Business Plc.
Ogilvy Public Relations Worldwide Limited
Thailand
C15.369798
Silver:
Securing the future for two large Singaporean companies
Sembcorp Marine and Sembcorp Industries
Klareco Communications
Singapore
C15.369401
Bronze:
Money Relationship Monitor
St. James’s Place Wealth Management Asia
Sandpiper Communications
Singapore
C15.368970
HEALTH & WELLNESS
Gold:
You Haven't Been Drinking Alone
Alcohol and Drug Foundation
Icon Agency
Australia
C16.368869
Silver:
Weaving Garment Workers Together
SMART Myanmar
ERA Myanmar
Myanmar
C16.367800
Silver:
Champion Restart
Nike
Weber Shandwick
China
C16.369635
HEALTHCARE: ETHICAL
Gold:
HPV Men’s Talk : The Unspeakable Male Cancer
Merck Sharp & Dohme (I.A.) Corp. Taiwan Branch
MediCom APAC, Elite PR Group
Taiwan
C17.370303
Silver:
“Chickenpox Boy” Breaks Varicella Stereotypes
Merck Sharp & Dohme (I.A.) Corp. Taiwan Branch
MediCom APAC, Elite PR Group
Taiwan
C17.369956
Bronze:
Not just Covid-19: the neglected pneumonia
Pfizer Taiwan
One For All Public Relations Consultants Co.,Ltd
Taiwan
C17.368984
INFLUENCER MARKETING
Gold:
#GroomTheirFuture with Gillette Barber Suraksha (Safety) Programme
Gillette India
Genesis BCW
India
C18.369279
Silver:
#HOMETEAM
adidas
Current Global
Singapore
C18.369444
Bronze:
Rule The New
AB InBev
MSL
India
C18.370050
INTEGRATED MARKETING
Gold:
Whisper #KeepGirlsInSchool
P&G
20:20 MSL
India
C19.370571
Gold:
GME: Where The Bloody Hell Am I?
GME
We Are Different
Australia
C19.370114
Silver:
Launching QT Auckland with NZ's Biggest Staycay
QT Hotels & Resorts
Sling & Stone
New Zealand
C19.369942
Bronze:
Eau de Holiday
Hotels.com
Weber Shandwick Singapore
South Korea
C19.369689
INTERNAL COMMUNICATIONS
Gold:
Now is Our Time: Internal Call to Win
Manulife Hong Kong
N/A
Hong Kong SAR
C20.369240
Silver:
APAC goes global
Dentsply Sirona
N/A
Hong Kong SAR
C20.369433
Bronze:
Roche Diagnostics APAC 2020 Regional Meeting Unlocking Opportunity
Roche Diagnostics Asia Pacific
The Carrot Collective
Singapore
C20.368889
MEDIA RELATIONS
Gold:
Effective media engagement during COVID-19
Gojek
N/A
Indonesia
C21.370524
Silver:
LP10 Perfect 10 Launch Perfect Location and Eco-Rich
Nan Fung Development Ltd
Bentley Communications Ltd
Hong Kong SAR
C21.369726
Bronze:
Standing out in a cybersecurity crowd
Proofpoint
BCW ANZ
Australia
C21.369142
NON-PROFIT
Gold:
Donation Dollar
The Royal Australian Mint
Herd MSL, Saatchi & Saatchi Melbourne
Australia
C22.369935
Silver:
Love Beyond Borders
Médecins Sans Frontières
Era Ogilvy
Taiwan
C22.368109
Bronze:
Love Knows No Distance
St. Camillus Hospital Penghu
One For All Public Relations Consultants Co.,Ltd
Taiwan
C22.368981
PR EVENT
Gold:
Welcome aboard! Luxurious journey with Galaxy Z Fold2
Samsung Electronics Taiwan
Pilot Group
Taiwan
C23.369959
Silver:
CDIFS x Audi– alliance marketing for market expansion
Chengdu International Finance Square
N/A
China
C23.368895
Bronze:
Manulife Life Goes On Online Sneaker Drop
Manulife Singapore
AKA Asia, Tribal Worldwide Singapore Pte Ltd
Singapore
C23.371039
PROMOTIONAL ACTIVITY
Gold:
Manulife Life Goes On Online Sneaker Drop
Manulife Singapore
AKA Asia, Tribal Worldwide Singapore Pte Ltd
Singapore
C24.371040
Silver:
The Chicken Dance
Kentucky Fried Chicken
ERA Myanmar
Myanmar
C24.367652
Bronze:
#EmbracingNewNorms
AIA Singapore
Ogilvy Singapore, DSTNCT
Singapore
C24.367243
PUBLIC AFFAIRS
Gold:
Save Our Seafarers
Uniteam Marine
ERA Myanmar
Myanmar
C25.367045
Gold:
Making Accounting More Free
ROBOT PAYMENT Inc.
OFFSIDE Inc.
Japan
C25.370624
Bronze:
Survivor led government advocacy on anti-human trafficking interventions
Kamonohashi Project
Chase India
India
C25.369270
PUBLIC EDUCATION
Gold:
Gone in an instant - Anti-Fraud Exh
N/A
Ogilvy Beijing
China
C26.368144
Silver:
The Slum That Beat Covid
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
Weber Shandwick India
India
C26.369640
Bronze:
You Haven't Been Drinking Alone
Alcohol and Drug Foundation
Icon Agency
Australia
C26.368868
PUBLIC SECTOR
Gold:
SingapoRediscovers: Promoting Singapore to Singaporeans (Earned Domestic Recovery
Singapore Tourism Board
Edelman Singapore
Singapore
C27.368543
Silver:
Captains of Lives
Singapore Prison Service
Edelman Singapore
Singapore
C27.368598
Bronze:
Share, I Want!
Ministry of Health and Welfare
Domo
South Korea
C27.369168
REPUTATION AND ISSUES MANAGEMENT
Gold:
Road to Recreate
adidas
Current Global
Singapore
C28.369486
Silver:
Poetry Festival at Hotel Royal Chiaohsi
Hotel Royal Chiaohsi
Ogilvy Taiwan
Taiwan
C28.368408
Bronze:
Save Our Seafarers
Uniteam Marine
ERA Myanmar
Myanmar
C28.367046
SPORTS
Gold:
Champion Restart
Nike
Weber Shandwick
China
C29.369636
Silver:
The Return of IPL, The Return of Fans
Star and Disney India
Genesis BCW
India
C29.369839
Bronze:
Invis is, Smile to Support-Invisalign HBL Campaign
Invisalign Taiwan Limited
The Hoffman Agency
Taiwan
C29.370304
TECHNOLOGY
Gold:
Virus Out, Device Kuai-Kuai (be good)!
Trend Micro
Elite PR, Elite PR Group
Taiwan
C30.370349
Silver:
HP Australia Big Little Heroes
HP Inc. Australia
Edelman Australia
Australia
C30.369656
Bronze:
Monopoly Explore! SG An innovative digital gaming experience
Monopoly
The PR Group, First Wave Agency
Singapore
C30.369246
BEST USE OF ANALYTICS
Gold:
Road to Recreate
adidas
Current Global
Singapore
C31.369504
Silver:
Bank Trust Index for Singapore
The Association of Banks in Singapore, The Culture and Conduct Steering Group
Edelman Data & Intelligence (DxI) Singapore
Singapore
C31.370134
Bronze:
Social listening and strategic communication process integration
Seoul Metropolitan Government
SCOTOSS Consulting
South Korea
C31.370005
BEST USE OF BROADCAST/VIDEO
Gold:
Champion Restart
Nike
Weber Shandwick
China
C32.369637
Silver:
Not Another Health App!
Samsung Health
Weber Shandwick Korea
South Korea
C32.369641
Bronze:
Tak Kenal, Tak Cinta ("Never Try, Never Know")
MAGGI ® Malaysia
Golin
Malaysia
C32.370805
BEST USE OF CONTENT
Gold:
Sunkist Crossing - Welcome to the Grove
Sunkist Growers
Edelman
Hong Kong SAR
C33.370278
Silver:
MTV Beats Love Duet ...Let's love beyond genders
Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd
N/A
India
C33.369044
Bronze:
MTV Nishedh Alone Together
Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd. and MTV Staying Alive Foundation
N/A
India
C33.369255
BEST USE OF DIGITAL
Gold:
Shell Eco-Marathon “Minds in Motion” Campaign
Shell
BCW
China
C34.368790
Silver:
TUNA SCOPE 2020
Kura Sushi, Inc.
DENTSU INC.
Japan
C34.369576
Bronze:
You Haven't Been Drinking Alone
Alcohol and Drug Foundation
Icon Agency
Australia
C34.368867
BEST USE OF SOCIAL MEDIA
Gold:
MTV ORGAN Daan… Be Your Own Superhero!
Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd
N/A
India
C35.369021
Silver:
Lifebuoy Tet - KAIROS
Unilever Vietnam
Biz-Eyes
Vietnam
C35.369970
Bronze:
SingapoRediscovers with hyperlocal online content
Singapore Tourism Board
Edelman Singapore
Singapore
C35.368544
BEST USE OF VR/AR
Gold:
“Yahoo 25 Hong Kong Passion Moments in 5G”
Verizon Media
ABOVE THE LINE Company Limited
Hong Kong SAR
C36.370998
Silver:
Be Part of Progress
ASML
The Hoffman Agency
Taiwan
C36.370076
Bronze:
Manulife Life Goes On Online Sneaker Drop
Manulife Singapore
AKA Asia, Tribal Worldwide Singapore Pte Ltd
Singapore
C36.371041
BEST USE OF VIRTUAL PLATFORMS
Gold:
1887 Virtual Bar by William Grant & Sons
William Grant & Sons
AKA Asia
Singapore
C37.367889
Silver:
HP Creators of Tomorrow
HP Inc. Malaysia
Edelman Malaysia
Malaysia
C37.369657
Bronze:
Manulife Life Goes On Online Sneaker Drop
Manulife Singapore
AKA Asia, Tribal Worldwide Singapore Pte Ltd
Singapore
C37.371043
Bronze:
Beyond! Health Hack
Sanofi
GCI Health
Singapore
C37.367872