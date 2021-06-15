PR Awards Asia 2021: Winners announced

On this 20th anniversary edition of the PR Awards Asia, we announce the first batch of campaign winners. Grand Prix, consultancy and market winners will be announced tomorrow. The full shortlist can be viewed here.

Ogilvy, which picked up awards for work across the region, was certainly a big winner with a Gold for ‘Project Uni-Form’ in Taiwan, another Gold for an anti-fraud campaign from Ogilvy China, and a Bronze for its #EmbracingNewNorms campaign for AIA Singapore. BCW too had a great year as it recorded seven wins in total including three Golds.

ERA Myanmar was undoubtedly the best performing indie as it took home a whopping six awards in total including two Golds. Australia’s Icon Agency also impressed with four awards including two Golds.

Weber Shandwick China’s ‘Champion Restart’ campaign for Nike also proved popular with the judges as it scooped two Golds. Edelman, meanwhile, dominated the Public Sector category winning both Gold and Silver for two separate campaigns. The former was designed to earn domestic tourism dollars for Singapore Tourism Board, and the latter a moving campaign for the Singapore Prison Service.

Dentsu too showed a strong presence in the winners list by way if its Wagyu Newspaper and much-talked-about Tuna Scope campaigns. Well done as well to MSL that gained five awards, and Golin and The Hoffman Agency which took home three each.

Please find below the list of winners so far, which you can also access here.

ARTS, ENTERTAINMENT & MEDIA

Gold:

WAGYU NEWSPAPER

NATIONAL FEDERATION OF AGRICULTURAL COOPERATIVE ASSOCIATIONS（ZEN-NOH）

DENTSU, INC

Japan

C01.368807

Silver:

MTV Lockdown Companion... Acing The New Normal

Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd

N/A

India

C01.369031

Bronze:

Celebrating the life of Human Computer: Shakuntala Devi

Amazon Prime Video

N/A

India

C01.369810

AUTOMOTIVE & TRANSPORT

Gold:

Save Our Seafarers

Uniteam Marine

ERA Myanmar

Myanmar

C02.367042

Silver:

Mission Navarra

Nissan Motor Limited

Edelman

Hong Kong SAR

C02.370267

Bronze:

Porsche Asia Pacific Forza Cup

Porsche Asia Pacific

Golin

Singapore

C02.370399

BRAND DEVELOPMENT (PRODUCT)

Gold:

XIAOMI – MI FOR INDIA

Xiaomi

Ruder Finn India

India

C03.369765

Silver:

GME: Where The Bloody Hell Am I?

GME

We Are Different

Australia

C03.370108

Bronze:

NESCAFÉ Ready-to Drink Aluminum Can

Nestlé (Thai) Ltd

ABM Connect co.,ltd.

Thailand

C03.369625

Bronze:

The Chicken Dance

Kentucky Fried Chicken

ERA Myanmar

Myanmar

C03.367646

BRAND DEVELOPMENT (SERVICE)

Gold:

FlyBetter FlySafe with Emirates

Emirates

Redhill

Japan

C04.369245

BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS

Gold:

MongGa, the largest online night market in Taiwan

iCHEF

The Hoffman Agency

Taiwan

C05.370262

Silver:

Snapdragon Tech Summit 2020 in China

Qualcomm

BCW

China

C05.370118

Bronze:

Steady Power

Ta Ya Electric Wire & Cable Co., LTD.

Ogilvy Taiwan

Taiwan

C05.369701

CAUSE-RELATED - DIVERSITY & INCLUSION

Gold:

PROJECT UNI-FORM

VOGUE x ANGUS CHIANG

Ogilvy Taiwan

Taiwan

C06.368994

Silver:

Britannia Marie Gold: My Startup-2.0: Home-makers Turn Job-Creators

Britannia

Genesis BCW

India

C06.369332

Bronze:

Dove #StopTheBeautyTest

Hindustan Unilever, Dove

MSL

India

C06.370058

CAUSE-RELATED - PUBLIC AWARENESS

Gold:

Truly Incredible Care

Carers Victoria

Icon Agency

Australia

C07.368871

Silver:

Beyond the Medicine – Empowering patients in Japan

Janssen

N/A

Japan

C07.370345

Bronze:

Donation Dollar

The Royal Australian Mint

Herd MSL, Saatchi & Saatchi Melbourne

Australia

C07.369933

CONSUMER LAUNCH

Gold:

IKEA China FY21 Kick-off “MY HOME VALUES”

Ingka Procurement Wholesale (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

YGGBi Communications Consultancy

China

C08.367943

Silver:

FWD Insurance: vCAN live a good life

FWD Life Insurance Company (Bermuda) Limited

Sinclair

Hong Kong SAR

C08.370595

Bronze:

From mother’s bags to family bags

Daio Paper Corporation

Dentsu Public Relations Inc. and Dentsu Inc.

Japan

C08.370469

CORPORATE BRANDING

Gold:

Getting The World Travelling Safely Again

Collinson

Golin

Hong Kong SAR

C09.370221

Silver:

WAGYU NEWSPAPER

NATIONAL FEDERATION OF AGRICULTURAL COOPERATIVE ASSOCIATIONS（ZEN-NOH）

DENTSU, INC

Japan

C09.368814

Bronze:

From the World's Factory to the World’s Engine

Lenovo

Burson Cohn & Wolfe

China

C09.370620

CORPORATE PUBLICATIONS

Gold:

Logistics of Things

DHL

N/A

Singapore

C10.369183

Silver:

SK hynix in China

SK hynix

Hill+Knowlton Strategies Shanghai

China

C10.368972

Bronze:

Reinventing the value of diagnostics

Roche Diagnostics

N/A

Singapore

C10.370421

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

Gold:

Donate Your Time for Underprivileged Students

LinkedIn

BCW

China

C11.369140

Silver:

Coca-Cola Going Beyond Supporting to Empowering Dignity Kitchen

Coca-Cola China Limited

Ernest & Donald Marketing Communications Ltd

Hong Kong SAR

C11.370065

Bronze:

Swire Properties White Christmas Express

Swire Properties

N/A

Hong Kong SAR

C11.368123

E-COMMERCE

Gold:

Goose Island Starter Pack From Social to E-Commerce

AB-InBev Goose Island

DeVries Global

China

C12.369790

ENVIRONMENTAL

Silver:

GoGreener: Building an eco-conscious culture in Indonesia

Gojek

N/A

Indonesia

C13.370718

Bronze:

"Go Paperless": A Click to Inspire Hope

Manulife Hong Kong

FleishmanHillard Hong Kong

Hong Kong SAR

C13.370393

EXPERIENTIAL PR

Gold:

ASB Borrow Eden Park

ASB

Anthem

New Zealand

C14.367851

Silver:

CDIFS x Audi– alliance marketing for market expansion

Chengdu International Finance Square

N/A

China

C14.368899

Bronze:

Eau de Holiday

Hotels.com

Weber Shandwick Singapore

South Korea

C14.369648

FINANCIAL COMMUNICATIONS

Gold:

OR IPO–Together for the Greater Growth

PTT Oil and Retail Business Plc.

Ogilvy Public Relations Worldwide Limited

Thailand

C15.369798

Silver:

Securing the future for two large Singaporean companies

Sembcorp Marine and Sembcorp Industries

Klareco Communications

Singapore

C15.369401

Bronze:

Money Relationship Monitor

St. James’s Place Wealth Management Asia

Sandpiper Communications

Singapore

C15.368970

HEALTH & WELLNESS

Gold:

You Haven't Been Drinking Alone

Alcohol and Drug Foundation

Icon Agency

Australia

C16.368869

Silver:

Weaving Garment Workers Together

SMART Myanmar

ERA Myanmar

Myanmar

C16.367800

Silver:

Champion Restart

Nike

Weber Shandwick

China

C16.369635

HEALTHCARE: ETHICAL

Gold:

HPV Men’s Talk : The Unspeakable Male Cancer

Merck Sharp & Dohme (I.A.) Corp. Taiwan Branch

MediCom APAC, Elite PR Group

Taiwan

C17.370303

Silver:

“Chickenpox Boy” Breaks Varicella Stereotypes

Merck Sharp & Dohme (I.A.) Corp. Taiwan Branch

MediCom APAC, Elite PR Group

Taiwan

C17.369956

Bronze:

Not just Covid-19: the neglected pneumonia

Pfizer Taiwan

One For All Public Relations Consultants Co.,Ltd

Taiwan

C17.368984

INFLUENCER MARKETING

Gold:

#GroomTheirFuture with Gillette Barber Suraksha (Safety) Programme

Gillette India

Genesis BCW

India

C18.369279

Silver:

#HOMETEAM

adidas

Current Global

Singapore

C18.369444

Bronze:

Rule The New

AB InBev

MSL

India

C18.370050

INTEGRATED MARKETING

Gold:

Whisper #KeepGirlsInSchool

P&G

20:20 MSL

India

C19.370571

Gold:

GME: Where The Bloody Hell Am I?

GME

We Are Different

Australia

C19.370114

Silver:

Launching QT Auckland with NZ's Biggest Staycay

QT Hotels & Resorts

Sling & Stone

New Zealand

C19.369942

Bronze:

Eau de Holiday

Hotels.com

Weber Shandwick Singapore

South Korea

C19.369689

INTERNAL COMMUNICATIONS

Gold:

Now is Our Time: Internal Call to Win

Manulife Hong Kong

N/A

Hong Kong SAR

C20.369240

Silver:

APAC goes global

Dentsply Sirona

N/A

Hong Kong SAR

C20.369433

Bronze:

Roche Diagnostics APAC 2020 Regional Meeting Unlocking Opportunity

Roche Diagnostics Asia Pacific

The Carrot Collective

Singapore

C20.368889

MEDIA RELATIONS

Gold:

Effective media engagement during COVID-19

Gojek

N/A

Indonesia

C21.370524

Silver:

LP10 Perfect 10 Launch Perfect Location and Eco-Rich

Nan Fung Development Ltd

Bentley Communications Ltd

Hong Kong SAR

C21.369726

Bronze:

Standing out in a cybersecurity crowd

Proofpoint

BCW ANZ

Australia

C21.369142

NON-PROFIT

Gold:

Donation Dollar

The Royal Australian Mint

Herd MSL, Saatchi & Saatchi Melbourne

Australia

C22.369935

Silver:

Love Beyond Borders

Médecins Sans Frontières

Era Ogilvy

Taiwan

C22.368109

Bronze:

Love Knows No Distance

St. Camillus Hospital Penghu

One For All Public Relations Consultants Co.,Ltd

Taiwan

C22.368981

PR EVENT

Gold:

Welcome aboard! Luxurious journey with Galaxy Z Fold2

Samsung Electronics Taiwan

Pilot Group

Taiwan

C23.369959

Silver:

CDIFS x Audi– alliance marketing for market expansion

Chengdu International Finance Square

N/A

China

C23.368895

Bronze:

Manulife Life Goes On Online Sneaker Drop

Manulife Singapore

AKA Asia, Tribal Worldwide Singapore Pte Ltd

Singapore

C23.371039

PROMOTIONAL ACTIVITY

Gold:

Manulife Life Goes On Online Sneaker Drop

Manulife Singapore

AKA Asia, Tribal Worldwide Singapore Pte Ltd

Singapore

C24.371040

Silver:

The Chicken Dance

Kentucky Fried Chicken

ERA Myanmar

Myanmar

C24.367652

Bronze:

#EmbracingNewNorms

AIA Singapore

Ogilvy Singapore, DSTNCT

Singapore

C24.367243

PUBLIC AFFAIRS

Gold:

Save Our Seafarers

Uniteam Marine

ERA Myanmar

Myanmar

C25.367045

Gold:

Making Accounting More Free

ROBOT PAYMENT Inc.

OFFSIDE Inc.

Japan

C25.370624

Bronze:

Survivor led government advocacy on anti-human trafficking interventions

Kamonohashi Project

Chase India

India

C25.369270

PUBLIC EDUCATION

Gold:

Gone in an instant - Anti-Fraud Exh

N/A

Ogilvy Beijing

China

C26.368144

Silver:

The Slum That Beat Covid

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Weber Shandwick India

India

C26.369640

Bronze:

You Haven't Been Drinking Alone

Alcohol and Drug Foundation

Icon Agency

Australia

C26.368868

PUBLIC SECTOR

Gold:

SingapoRediscovers: Promoting Singapore to Singaporeans (Earned Domestic Recovery

Singapore Tourism Board

Edelman Singapore

Singapore

C27.368543

Silver:

Captains of Lives

Singapore Prison Service

Edelman Singapore

Singapore

C27.368598

Bronze:

Share, I Want!

Ministry of Health and Welfare

Domo

South Korea

C27.369168

REPUTATION AND ISSUES MANAGEMENT

Gold:

Road to Recreate

adidas

Current Global

Singapore

C28.369486

Silver:

Poetry Festival at Hotel Royal Chiaohsi

Hotel Royal Chiaohsi

Ogilvy Taiwan

Taiwan

C28.368408

Bronze:

Save Our Seafarers

Uniteam Marine

ERA Myanmar

Myanmar

C28.367046

SPORTS

Gold:

Champion Restart

Nike

Weber Shandwick

China

C29.369636

Silver:

The Return of IPL, The Return of Fans

Star and Disney India

Genesis BCW

India

C29.369839

Bronze:

Invis is, Smile to Support-Invisalign HBL Campaign

Invisalign Taiwan Limited

The Hoffman Agency

Taiwan

C29.370304

TECHNOLOGY

Gold:

Virus Out, Device Kuai-Kuai (be good)!

Trend Micro

Elite PR, Elite PR Group

Taiwan

C30.370349

Silver:

HP Australia Big Little Heroes

HP Inc. Australia

Edelman Australia

Australia

C30.369656

Bronze:

Monopoly Explore! SG An innovative digital gaming experience

Monopoly

The PR Group, First Wave Agency

Singapore

C30.369246

BEST USE OF ANALYTICS

Gold:

Road to Recreate

adidas

Current Global

Singapore

C31.369504

Silver:

Bank Trust Index for Singapore

The Association of Banks in Singapore, The Culture and Conduct Steering Group

Edelman Data & Intelligence (DxI) Singapore

Singapore

C31.370134

Bronze:

Social listening and strategic communication process integration

Seoul Metropolitan Government

SCOTOSS Consulting

South Korea

C31.370005

BEST USE OF BROADCAST/VIDEO

Gold:

Champion Restart

Nike

Weber Shandwick

China

C32.369637

Silver:

Not Another Health App!

Samsung Health

Weber Shandwick Korea

South Korea

C32.369641

Bronze:

Tak Kenal, Tak Cinta ("Never Try, Never Know")

MAGGI ® Malaysia

Golin

Malaysia

C32.370805

BEST USE OF CONTENT

Gold:

Sunkist Crossing - Welcome to the Grove

Sunkist Growers

Edelman

Hong Kong SAR

C33.370278

Silver:

MTV Beats Love Duet ...Let's love beyond genders

Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd

N/A

India

C33.369044

Bronze:

MTV Nishedh Alone Together

Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd. and MTV Staying Alive Foundation

N/A

India

C33.369255

BEST USE OF DIGITAL

Gold:

Shell Eco-Marathon “Minds in Motion” Campaign

Shell

BCW

China

C34.368790

Silver:

TUNA SCOPE 2020

Kura Sushi, Inc.

DENTSU INC.

Japan

C34.369576

Bronze:

You Haven't Been Drinking Alone

Alcohol and Drug Foundation

Icon Agency

Australia

C34.368867

BEST USE OF SOCIAL MEDIA

Gold:

MTV ORGAN Daan… Be Your Own Superhero!

Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd

N/A

India

C35.369021

Silver:

Lifebuoy Tet - KAIROS

Unilever Vietnam

Biz-Eyes

Vietnam

C35.369970

Bronze:

SingapoRediscovers with hyperlocal online content

Singapore Tourism Board

Edelman Singapore

Singapore

C35.368544

BEST USE OF VR/AR

Gold:

“Yahoo 25 Hong Kong Passion Moments in 5G”

Verizon Media

ABOVE THE LINE Company Limited

Hong Kong SAR

C36.370998

Silver:

Be Part of Progress

ASML

The Hoffman Agency

Taiwan

C36.370076

Bronze:

Manulife Life Goes On Online Sneaker Drop

Manulife Singapore

AKA Asia, Tribal Worldwide Singapore Pte Ltd

Singapore

C36.371041

BEST USE OF VIRTUAL PLATFORMS

Gold:

1887 Virtual Bar by William Grant & Sons

William Grant & Sons

AKA Asia

Singapore

C37.367889

Silver:

HP Creators of Tomorrow

HP Inc. Malaysia

Edelman Malaysia

Malaysia

C37.369657

Bronze:

Manulife Life Goes On Online Sneaker Drop

Manulife Singapore

AKA Asia, Tribal Worldwide Singapore Pte Ltd

Singapore

C37.371043

Bronze:

Beyond! Health Hack

Sanofi

GCI Health

Singapore

C37.367872