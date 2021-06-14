BCW hires APCO's Matthew Gallagher to lead North America corporate practice

NEW YORK: Matthew Gallagher has joined BCW as EVP, corporate practice leader, North America.

Based in New York, reporting to Brooke Hovey, president and chief growth officer, North America at BCW, he’ll be responsible for building and leading the practice. He succeeds Brian Ellner, who is now EVP, growth and marketing, BCW New York.

“The pressure on corporations to deliver strong financials while making a significant positive impact on society has never been higher,” said Donna Imperato, global CEO, BCW. “Matt’s deep expertise in strategic client counsel combined with cross-channel execution are what clients need to solve today’s most complex problems.”

Gallagher’s experience includes energy, sustainability, technology, transportation and infrastructure, manufacturing and research, change management, employee engagement, and DE&I.

For nearly 10 years, he worked at APCO Worldwide in a variety of roles, most recently as head of the Midwest and West regions and the North America energy practice lead. He led teams, counseled clients and worked with communities across a 30-state region. Gallagher was also the managing director of the firm’s Chicago office.

As to hiring his replacement at APCO, a spokesperson stated, “We are working through leadership transitions by further deepening our investments behind our people and assembling a powerful team of market-leading experts to manage and further grow APCO’s presence in Chicago and the region.”

Prior to APCO, for more than six years, as a VP at Cerrell Associates in Los Angeles, Gallgher led crisis management, which involved federal, state and local regulatory and public affairs throughout California. His projects spanned strategic programs and engaging stakeholders, in the permitting of new solar and wind facilities; supporting tech and heath tech companies; and land use developments.

Gallagher also served as legislative director in the Office of Los Angeles City Councilmember Jack Weiss and as a legislative aide in the Office of Congressman Robert E. Wise, Jr.

He joins BCW’s recent hires CTO Chris Kief and EVPs Beth Marrano and Gabiela Lechin.

BCW’s revenue was down 2% last year to $706 million globally and dipped 1% in the U.S. to $356 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2021.