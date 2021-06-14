Kite Hill brings on Jason Keller to lead digital strategy

NEW YORK: Kite Hill PR has appointed Jason Keller as senior director of growth and digital strategy.

As the agency expands its core PR and thought leadership services, Keller will lead the agency's digital audit and earned media amplification offerings. This includes organic and paid social, native content marketing, SEO and SEM. He will also focus on expanding these existing offerings to help clients increase the reach and engagement of their earned media strategies.

Keller has more than 15 years of experience at agencies, digital platforms and in-house, working on online and performance marketing and collaborating with clients such as British Airways, Uber, Lyft, Expedia and Nike on performance marketing across the U.K., France and Germany.

Keller also worked at Webgains and NetAffiliation in France and independent trading desk GDM Digital in London, now known as Ve Global. Most recently, he oversaw strategic publisher and SSP partnerships at travel audience, the DSP arm of the Amadeus IT Group.

Kite Hill PR specializes in the the media, advertising and tech sectors, and its services include custom content creation and event services.