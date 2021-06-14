Ogilvy PR appoints Lisa Bright, Charlotte Tansill to C-level roles

NEW YORK: Ogilvy PR has named Lisa Bright as global chief creative officer and Charlotte Tansill as global chief strategy officer.

Bright and Tansill will work closely with global PR teams to bring a new creativity for clients across North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific and Latin America. Both will report to Julianna Richter, global CEO of Ogilvy PR, who is building out her senior team. Last week, Ogilvy named Matt Buchanan to the new role of global head of consumer PR. He was the firm’s U.K. PR leader.

The most recent appointments are a step toward Ogilvy strengthening its earned creative and social strategy. The firm named Bright and Tansill to new roles because of their creativity and agility to offer ideas that work across audiences and channels.

"Over the past few weeks [Bright and Tansill] have each been instrumental in several new business wins and opportunistic briefs we’re working on for clients, bringing earned-first thinking and agile, creative ideas that can be brought to life through consumer experiences, media, influence and social platforms," Richter said.

Bright, who joined Ogilvy in March as chief creative officer for Ogilvy California, is charged with disrupting the way people think of PR. She will oversee imaginative earned communications from brainstorming and ideation to implementation.

"Some of the most compelling work out in the world today is earned. It’s a new day of brand building," Bright said. "And at the end of that day, great ideas are great ideas. I’m excited about all of the work we’ve already started to do with an earned-first approach to solve our client’s business problems and impact culture in a positive way.”

She will continue her role as chief creative officer of Ogilvy California, where she leads creative for clients from the technology, CPG, food and beverage and health sectors.

Tansill, who has spent 13 years at Ogilvy in leadership roles, will lead strategic planning, social media and content strategy and consumer-focused communications planning for clients. She will also continue to oversee Ogilvy's North America social teams of more than 150 employees.

"Brands need to have the authenticity to know who they are and what they stand for, but then genuinely listen to their customers—studying their behaviors, communities, platforms, influencers, aspirations and frustrations—and then use this data to bravely inform everything from the brand itself to the moments they activate to the products they're selling," Tansill said.

Ogilvy's PR revenue was up 7% last year to $320 million globally and up 3% in the U.S. to $103 million, according to PRWeek's Agency Business Report 2021.