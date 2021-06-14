Tigerbond leaders conclude MBO of Beattie Communications

The MBO team was advised by WJM and terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Tigerbond chief executive Laurna Woods said the whole client book, agency personnel, office network in the UK, Ireland and Canada, and the suite of Only boutiques are included in the acquisition.

“Today marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for our talented team and fantastic clients. We’ve been overwhelmed by the positive response we’ve had from longstanding and new clients since we rebranded as Tigerbond last month. Their tremendous support is testament to our brilliant people,” Woods said.

“We have big plans for the agency both in the UK and overseas as we strengthen our offer and further extend our footprint and headcount in the months and years ahead.”

Gordon Beattie owned the business, under the name of Beattie Communications, for 35 years, before stepping down following a backlash to one of his social media posts. He agreed to sell the business to Woods and her colleagues in March.

Tigerbond has offices across the UK, Ireland and Canada, offering marketing and communications services.