Drag queens shine in Pink Dot music video

Pink Dot, Singapore's annual event in support of LGBTQIA+ people, went virtual last weekend with a series of memorable guest stars and performances. One 'performance' that debuted during the event was this slickly produced music video by Heckler Singapore directed by filmmaker Choānn.

The video, titled Singapura Queens, features drag queens against highly local backdrops. The work was filmed in Singapore over two days, and all post-production and VFX (including the creation of 3D neon dragons, exploding pink hearts and CG miniature shophouses) were handled by Heckler.

"The Covid period has been challenging for all sectors, and the drag scene is no different, as the pandemic had affected a lot of their work in the form of lost gigs," said Choānn. "The concept of the music video as a tribute to drag queens, made complete sense to me as a way of celebrating their strength and spirit amidst such adversity."

