Movers & Shakers: Ruder Finn, Upcycle and more

Indoor skydiving service iFly Singapore has appointed Ruder Finn Asia as its partner for all PR matters. The one-year appointment sees the agency responsible for the provision of strategic counsel and media relations to strengthen its client’s positioning in the sports and lifestyle spaces, and to enhance the brand’s entire spectrum of marketing campaigns. A component of the appointment also covers venue publicity for Sky Garden Sentosa—the rooftop event space owned by and located at iFly Singapore.

Singapore leisure and attractions company Mount Faber Leisure Group has appointed Upcycle Communications as its PR agency of record in Singapore and regional markets. Following a pitch, Upcycle was awarded a 12-month retainer with the option to renew for an additional year. The full-service scope includes strategy, media and KOL relations, partnerships, crisis communications from planning through to execution, for brand and tactical media campaigns.

B2B risk management and monitoring platform Rubix Data Sciences has appointed Pitchfork Partners for its communication strategies. Pitchfork will spearhead strategic communication for Rubix through insights-based analytics to support growth and strengthen its brand narrative.

Click here to subscribe to the FREE Asia PR & comms bulletin to receive dedicated news, features and comment from the region straight to your inbox. Make sure you register for the site to access more than one story per month.

To submit a news, comment, case study or analysis idea for the Asia bulletin, email Surekha.Ragavan@haymarket.asia