PR campaign for pet-ernity policies kicks off in Australia

Eleven PR, TBWA Sydney’s PR arm, has launched online retail startup PetCulture by campaigning for pet-ernity policies to be implemented in the workplace.

An online petition has been launched calling on employers to recognise the roles pets play in families and to introduce pet care flexibility in the workplace. The campaign includes social media activations with a series of 30-, 15- and six-second spots. It’s all tied by one brand motto—pets are people too.

A survey with just over a thousand Australians found that more than four in five Australians (81 per cent) are asking for more flexibility at work when it comes to the care of their pets, including sick leave, carer’s leave and flexible working, and 61 per cent say their workplaces don’t support with this. On top of that, almost one third of pet owners in Australia say a lack of pet-friendly workplace policies is ‘outdated’ and ‘archaic’ and needs to be changed.

PetCulture CEO, Simon Smith, said: “With more pets than people in Australia—29 million and counting—pets have become integral to our way of life. However, our research reveals that Australian pet parents aren’t getting the support they need from the workplace when it comes to caring for their pets.”

TBWA\Sydney strategist Rachel Tucker said that we’re seeing a cultural shift away from traditional pet–master relationships, to ones of mutual care and betterment.

“Research shows that parents see their pets as equals that reward us as much as we reward them. For PetCulture, we wanted to create a platform that championed the bond between pet and pet parent,” said Tucker.

The call for pet-ernity policies, which launched on May 26, has garnered earned media coverage nationally including 7News, News Corp’s network, News.com.au, Sunrise, and Today Extra.

Eleven executive creative director, Russ Tucker, said: “With PetCulture we wanted to demonstrate that we understand the pet community and the values of modern pet parents. ‘Pets are people too’ is a celebration of the unique personalities and needs of our individual pets, and reflects the fundamental role that pets play in Australian family life.”

