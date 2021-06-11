Employe communications companies SocialChorus, Dynamic Signal to merge

Employee communications companies SocialChorus and Dynamic Signal have agreed to merge.

SocialChorus CEO Gary Nakamura will be at the helm of the merged organization, with executive team members from both companies. Three board members from Dynamic Signal will join SocialChorus’ current members to form the board of directors for the combined company.

The merger is expected to close in Q3. Sumeru Equity Partners is making a significant investment into SocialChorus, in turn helping to fund its merger with Dynamic Signal.

Following the merger, the new company would plan to invest in product development and customer service innovation. It would serve more than 500 customers with a reach of more than 15 million employees worldwide, the two companies said in a statement.

SocialChorus is the creator of FirstUp, an information and systems platform for employees that is accessible across devices and languages. Dynamic Signal is an employee communication and engagement platform that allows companies to reach staffers and build communities across mobile, desktop and web.

Combined, the two companies will help companies more effectively connect their employees with information, the two companies said in a statement. This digital employee experience also aims to drive productivity and well-being.