The PRWeekly podcast: Euro campaigns and take the knee | GB News | Out-of-hours email ban | Employer Premier League

Citypress chief executive Charles Tattersall and Manifest Manchester managing director Bec Chelin join The PRWeekly to discuss Euro 2020 campaigns and how they would advise the England camp to respond to the controversy over booing when footballers take the knee.

The pair then discuss the launch of new TV channel GB News and their expectations.

Tattersall and Chelin share their strong views about whether an out of hours email ban can work in PR before offering tips on how to create an industry-leading workplace and culture.

Listen to the podcast below.