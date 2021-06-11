Movers & Shakers: Mars, Ogilvy, H+K, Zurich, Portland, Hotwire, Weber Shandwick and more

Mars UK has appointed former Innocent Drinks comms chief William Blomefield as its first UK public affairs director.

Matt Buchanan has been appointed to the new post of global head of consumer PR of Ogilvy.

Rise at Seven has hired former M'Cann, Mother and Forever Beta creative operations director Nick Hussey as the agency’s operations director.

Hotwire North America chief executive Heather Kernahan has been named as the agency's new global CEO, as incumbent Barbara Bates moves to a new position at parent company Enero Group.

Portland has appointed William Gaillard, former UEFA director of communications and public affairs, as a senior adviser.

Financial services communications agency Haggie Partners has appointed Ben Abbotts as an account director in its PR division. He previously headed external communications at Canada Life and has previously worked at Westbourne Communications, Lansons and FTI Consulting.

Zurich Insurance UK has appointed Tracy Dickerson as head of external communications, one of the two most senior communications roles at the financial services business, PRWeek has learned.

Hill+Knowlton Strategies has hired Oriol Llop as director of public affairs in the agency’s Barcelona office.

AI technology company Faculty has appointed Janine Lloyd-Jones as its first marketing and communications director to help drive the company’s next phase of growth.

Montfort Communications has appointed Henry Adams as a senior consultant to its financial services practice. He joins Montfort after five years at FleishmanHillard and has advised clients including Zurich UK, S&P Global and Refinitiv.

FTI Consulting has hired former Government minister Claire O’Neill as a senior advisor within its strategic comms division to bolster the consultancy’s sustainability credentials.

Nick Clark, former chief executive of Unlimited Group's Communications division, has joined Next 15 as CEO of Publitek, its b2b/tech comms and marketing agency.

Leeds PR agency Hatch has promoted Victoria Tidmarsh to head of digital PR.

Engine MHP has hired a head of strategy and head of creative and announced the launch of a 20-person creative content team, called Studio, for the combined MHP+Mischief business.

Hill+Knowlton Strategies has hired Lisa Kilmartin as a managing director of corporate affairs and advisory.

Music PR specialist Hold Tight has promoted Matt Benton to junior development director and Hannah Gillicker to head of broadcast.

Kam Phullar has joined MSL as head of strategy.

Weber Shandwick Germany has appointed Nigel Rahimpour, formerly chief strategy officer at TBWA Group's German operation, to the new role of head of strategy.

Digital Natives has hired Tom Franz as head of production. He joins from Studio Black Tomato, where he was head of creative production.

Instinctif Partners has appointed Tim McCall as managing partner and head of its UK capital markets team.

Property comms agency Quatro PR has promoted Tom Martin to executive director and made a series of new hires.

Investment firm Blue Horizon has hired Marc Duckeck as head of communications. He joins from digital banking solutions firm Avaloq, where he built up the corporate communications team.