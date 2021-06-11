Pitch Update: Buyagift, Warner Leisure Hotels, Jamaica Tourist Board, The Body Lab and more

The Lifestyle Agency (TLA) has been appointed to lead the integrated comms campaign for a new wellness club, The Body Lab. TLA will handle online and offline communication strategies for the brand with a focus on luxury lifestyle, “wellbeing-centric”, affluent consumers, international consumers, trade media, social and influencer targeting.

Family media app Kin has hired Clarity London to handle its UK PR and influencer programme. Clarity will deliver a consumer and corporate press office function that includes influencer partnerships and traditional media relations.

Healthcare data science company Phesi has appointed Spark Communications to manage its PR programme. The brief includes helping Phesi define its PR and content strategy, creative campaigns, content production and US and UK media relations.

Global cyber security and intelligence consultancy S-RM has hired Milk & Honey PR to raise awareness of its brand and services in the UK, US and APAC, following a competitive pitch process.

Jamaica Tourist Board has named Four Communications as its PR consultancy in the UK. Four Communications will collaborate with Danish PR and marketing agency United Spirit Nordic to promote Jamaica Tourist Board activities in the UK and Nordics region.

Buyagift has hired creative comms agency Tin Man to deliver “moments of magic at key calendar dates”. Tin Man will work on a creative campaign for Father’s Day followed by further campaigns at “key retail moments” throughout the year. The remit includes integrated work and digital campaigns spanning traditional and social media and content.

GB Wheelchair Rugby has appointed sports marketing company TLA Worldwide to deliver new commercial partners, content and media exposure that will help the sports body grow, support member clubs and raise its profile.

Quintessential Brands Group has named Splendid Communications as its lead integrated agency to create a new brand identity and oversee brand activation through PR and social for its flagship brand, Greenall’s.

Housing developer Fairview New Homes has hired Rooster for a PR and social brief.

Shook has won a brief for health brand The Gut Stuff. The remit includes media profiling, product placement, partnerships and creative campaigns.

Warner Leisure Hotels, which operates 14 hotels and resorts, has appointed integrated agency WPR to lead its PR strategy. WPR said it will “deliver product-led, social-first shareable content that is playful and engaging but has real commerciality at its core”.

Robotics technology company Kryon has appointed Made By Giants as its EMEA PR agency of record. The relationship covers PR in the UK and DACH regions.

Emerge has won a brief for alcohol brand &Soda to deliver a summer campaign, press office, influencer management and partnerships for 2021.

Property tech firm Homeppl has appointed Boldspace to lead its PR following a competitive pitch process. The agency will deliver communications strategy and content delivery to build awareness of the London-based business as it grows its footprint in the property space.

The San Francisco Travel Association has selected MMGY Hills Balfour as its new representative office for Europe.

Divido, a whitelabel platform for retail finance, has hired Element Communications as its PR partner to provide media relations support and grow the profile of the brand globally.

IntoUniversity and APCO Worldwide have formed a partnership through which the global communications firm’s London office will provide public relations support and mentoring for IntoUniversity’s work to help young people from disadvantaged backgrounds maximise their potential.