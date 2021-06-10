The PR Week: 6.11.2021: Sean O'Neal, Onclusive

On this week’s podcast, PRWeek editorial director Steve Barrett and executive editor Frank Washkuch are joined by Onclusive president Sean O'Neal.

Podcast topics:

1:07 - O’Neal talks about the history of marcomms analytics company Onclusive, advances in technology and AI, how the human element continues to add value and more.

13:31 - Morning Consult attains series B funding at $1 billion valuation, making it a rare commstech “unicorn”

18:15 - The story behind Wendy's creating an ad in 7 hours based on a young superfan’s idea

21:15 - The week in DEI progress — Workforce diversity at Omnicom ticks up; American Airlines CEO attends Black flight attendant's wedding after white privilege chat; DEI in the commstech field

26:40 - Cicadas delay White House press pool, and Biden's first trip abroad as president

29:31 - High-profile people moves at Bristol Myers Squibb, Impossible Foods, Edelman, Hotwire, Ogilvy, Golin and Weber Shandwick.