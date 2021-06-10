The PR Week: 6.11.2021: Sean O'Neal, Onclusive

Added 1 hour ago by Steve Barrett and Frank Washkuch

The marcomms analytics company's president talks about advances in technology and AI, why humans can't be replaced by robots and more.

On this week’s podcast, PRWeek editorial director Steve Barrett and executive editor Frank Washkuch are joined by Onclusive president Sean O'Neal.

Podcast topics:

1:07 - O’Neal talks about the history of marcomms analytics company Onclusive, advances in technology and AI, how the human element continues to add value and more. 

13:31 - Morning Consult attains series B funding at $1 billion valuation, making it a rare commstech “unicorn” 

18:15 - The story behind Wendy's creating an ad in 7 hours based on a young superfan’s idea 

21:15 - The week in DEI progress — Workforce diversity at Omnicom ticks up; American Airlines CEO attends Black flight attendant's wedding after white privilege chat; DEI in the commstech field

26:40 - Cicadas delay White House press pool, and Biden's first trip abroad as president

29:31 - High-profile people moves at Bristol Myers SquibbImpossible FoodsEdelmanHotwireOgilvyGolin and Weber Shandwick.

