Hall of Femme is testament to the resilience of PR

Today we celebrate the PRWeek Hall of Femme Class of 2021 and Women to Watch – the sixth iteration of our initiative to honor the high achievers and role models leading the PR profession.

As PRWeek’s Femme Forward blog series demonstrated over the past four months, women have borne the brunt of the egregious impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent economic recession.

They have coped with the extra burdens of home-schooling, lack of third-party childcare and primary responsibility for home management. It led to an exodus of women from the workplace and many others putting their career aspirations on hold just to keep the plates spinning.

But, in that difficult context and within an industry that skews 70% female, women in PR have still stepped up and delivered for their brands, corporations and clients. That’s why we honored a larger group of women than usual in this year’s class.

Rather than expounding further on this, I commend you to check out the Hall of Femme virtual celebration this afternoon – or later on catch-up – to hear directly from this incredible group of women, as well as their peers and families.

They can describe these achievements much better than I can and their combined ingenuity, creativity and innovation is an inspiration to all of us. The show is well worth checking out for any PR pro.

Congratulations to everyone honored today and brava!