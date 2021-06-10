Signal AI: Eight in 10 execs say they have too much data to evaluate

NEW YORK: More than 85% of business leaders have made reputation a higher priority over profits in making decisions, according to a Signal AI report.

The global survey also found that 96.1% of execs feel they could improve their decision-making processes, with 95.7% thinking technology can help.

The results came from 1,000 respondents at sizable companies. More than 47% were from organizations with 500 to 1,000 employees and more than 52% work at companies with 1,001 to 5,000 employees. Thirty-nine percent of the executives held positions of president, chair or CEO, with 61% in other C-suite roles.

Rapidly advancing artificial intelligence has raised issues of ethical concerns. In April, the EU proposed regulating AI. However, AI advances and adoption in the U.S. are forging ahead. Signal AI’s report found 91.6% feel AI could improve their work.

“They’re looking for technology to help them in the decision-making process, not to make decisions for them,” said Signal AI’s CEO David Benigson.

More than 80% of the respondents reported a sense of having too much data to evaluate when making decisions, yet more than 69% of leaders listed data as having the greatest influence on their business decisions.

Signal AI said that its decision-augmentation technology extracts and analyzes information from more than 5 million online sources of news, blogs, broadcasts and regulatory documents. This provides companies with information to make decisions that impact its reputation.

Accompanying the global survey, Signal AI partnered with consultancy EY to create the EY Trust Score, which evaluates the external trust level of companies. Signal AI’s decision-augmentation uses millions of data points and gauges how actions can change levels of trust.



“It is an AI and human feedback loop that learns and understands your decision-making context, monitors the world’s data and extracts relevant knowledge,” said Benigson.

It generates a company score, which EY uses to assist clients in strategic actions.

Signal AI struck up another partnership this year, adding Acquire Media’s news content into its platform. The company also named Hanna Linden as its first chief people officer and appointed Josh Boaz and Jennifer Prosek to its board this year.