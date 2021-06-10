Cicadas and flies and birds, oh my: What has your favorite insect or animal-related political interruption been?

Insect interruptions are becoming commonplace in the world of politics.
Cicadas delayed the White House press charter plane ahead of Joe Biden’s first trip abroad as president on Tuesday; and flies have tried to steal the spotlight from Mike Pence, Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama.
Animals also want to join in. A little bird bird jumped on Bernie Sanders’s podium as he spoke at a rally in 2016.
Which (uninvited) guest appearance did you enjoy most?
What has your favorite insect or animal-related political interruption been in recent years?— PRWeekUS (@PRWeekUS) June 10, 2021