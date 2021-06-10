Edelman integrates creative, data and commerce teams across EMEA

Edelman said the “integrated, full-funnel service” is designed to provide a ”centre of excellence” for clients' content needs, “delivering continuity in production, and support them in meeting their commercial objectives with a cohesive, scalable and measurable content strategy that keeps brands culturally relevant in a social-first world”.

The cross-market EMEA team is an initiative from Edelman Studios. Edelman said it will continue to invest in strengthening its content capability in EMEA beyond this foundational step.

Future initiatives will include a rollout of BlueRoom capability – an earned-first creative studio creating real-time content at the intersection of news, culture and attention.

“Stories have to be made, shared and optimised by companies with increasing sophistication,” Edelman EMEA chief operating officer AJ Hesselink said.

“There is a clear acceleration in the shift from legacy advertising toward dynamic content feeds that deliver content in much more connected ways. Brands have to create and produce content that is rooted in meaningful actions in order to build trust and foster two-way engagement with stakeholders and consumers.

"Our clients are increasingly seeking strategic partners who can troubleshoot the quality, reach and performance of their content streams and this is what we are solving for through this initiative."

Tristan Roy, Edelman global chair for digital, added: “Our integrated and scalable offering will enable [clients] to provide continuous storytelling at scale that is grounded in cultural insights.”