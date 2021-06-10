Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

PRWeek's Pride in PR list is honoring Sally Susman this morning. As well as leading global communications and corporate affairs at Pfizer, Susman is also vice-chair of the Pfizer Foundation and co-chair of Pfizer’s Political Action Committee. “Once I made the decision to come out, I quickly realized coming out isn’t a one-time speech,” she said in a Q&A with PRWeek. “It’s a constant conversation — with new bosses, new neighbors, the new teacher at your child’s school.”

Golin has appointed Cori McKeever as global president of healthcare. McKeever will report to Golin CEO Matt Neale. She joins from the American College of Surgeons, where she led integrated communications and oversaw all marketing, digital and brand activities. PRWeek has all the details on her new role.

How Google is fighting back against slanderous websites. The site is updating its search algorithms to prevent other sites from filling search results with unverified and potentially life-ruining claims about individuals, according to The New York Times. The changes follow a recent series of reports from the NYT. The move is part of a major shift in how Google polices harmful content, the paper said.

Barbie Loves the Ocean. That’s the name of a new line of Barbie dolls made from plastic that would otherwise become ocean waste. Mattel will pair the dolls' release with a new video on Barbie’s vlog series on YouTube called "Barbie shares how we can all protect the planet." Lisa McKnight, Mattel SVP and global head of the company's Barbie and Dolls portfolio, told CNN Business, "Our sustainability efforts represent the next step in Barbie's social mission and evolution."

GameStop has appointed a new CEO. Matt Furlong, who most recently led the growth of Amazon’s Australia business, will take on the role June 21. Additionally, Mike Recupero, another Amazon alum, has been named GameStop’s CFO. GameStop’s outgoing CEO is George Sherman.